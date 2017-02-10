Forest City Legislative forum focuses on Collective Bargaining Bill

FOREST CITY, Iowa- The Collective Bargaining Bill has passed subcommittee and committee and is moving to the Senate Floor sometime next week.

The bill would potentially impact around 184,000 public union employees. Taking away their right to bargain benefits with employers. Among those impacted include: city and county employees, nurses, and teachers.

It was the focus of a legislative forum including Senator Dennis Guth and State Representatives Terry Baxter and Tedd Gassman. Around 75 people attended the event including Michelle Bunger, who is a long time educator in the Forest City School District as well as the Vice President of the Forest City Educational Association.

“This is telling educators that they don’t have a voice in what is happening,” she says. “We have never had a problem in the last 28 years I have been in the Forest City School District. We have a collaborative effort where we go back-and-forth and we talk about things and we talk about the language in our master contract it all gets worked out in the end and to not work collaboratively anymore is against what schools stand for.”

Those in favor of the bill say they need to bring power back to the local level.

“Right now Iowa is in a real crunch in our budget for the state,” says Republican Senator Dennis Guth. “One of the biggest drivers of the budget is going to be labor and we have a very high labor cost in the state.”

While Iowa Democrats say the bill is moving very quickly and could potentially be voted on next week, Senator Guth says he wants to learn what people think about the changes.

“I want to find out what the people think we need to do,” he says. “This is going to happen, but we can still make changes in it it’s not a done deal yet.”

What Bunger wants is policy makers to come see how the current process works.

“I don’t know if educators have been talked to and I don’t know that our representatives have gotten into the schools and talked to people,” she says. “I would like them do that.”