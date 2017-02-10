Kasson Woman Sentenced For Drugs And DWI

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Dodge County woman has been sentenced on drug charges in Mower County.

29-year-old Karry Kay Wenthold of Kasson and 47-year-old Bradley Arnold Quimby of Winona were arrested on April 2, 2016 after being stopped on Highway 56 near Brownsdale. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office said 34 grams of methamphetamine and a metal marijuana pipe were found in their vehicle.

On Friday, Wenthold was sentenced to 30 days in jail, five years of probation and 120 hours of community service. She pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and 4th degree DWI.

Quimby has entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree meth possession and will be sentenced on April 13.