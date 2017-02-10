Local Principal Dyes Hair Pink After Students Raise Money for Breast Cancer Research

AUSTIN, Minn. – It’s something you don’t see everyday: A school principal with pink hair.

Students at Woodson Kindergarten Center have reached their goal of raising $1,000 for Austin’s Paint the Town Pink fundraiser for breast cancer research. As a reward for all of their hard work, Principal Jessica Cabeen is sporting a new hot pink hairdo.

“We’re learning so many life lessons about compassion and caring from our community 4, 5, and 6-year-olds. So we’re just so blessed to be a part of a school that really supports giving to others and showing that social responsibility at a young age,” Cabeen said.

The kindergartners surpassed their goal. They raised more than $1700.