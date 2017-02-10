Local Somali-Americans share their stories and experiences

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The U.S. Court of Appeals ruling to uphold the freeze on President Trump’s immigration order means refugees and citizens from seven Muslim majority countries can continue entering the U.S.

The decision is a relief for many Somali-Americans living in our area who have family members overseas. On Friday evening, some members of that local community had an opportunity to share their stories at the Olmsted DFL Office. They talked about their experiences coming to the United States as refugees as well as what it’s been like living here as Americans citizens, especially in recent weeks.

The Somali-American Caucus came up with the idea as a way to establish stronger relationships with members of the community.

“What I hope is that people will see me as a human, will see my child as a human,” explains Abdi Aziz Abdi, a graduate student from Rochester who is pursing a career as a Mental Health Professional at the U of M. “Even though I was a refugee at some point, I have three kids who were born here, and I am an American citizen too.”

Abdi adds that while he’s hopeful following the Court of Appeal’s ruling, he believes the country still has a long way to go to address the issue of structural racism.

There will be another opportunity to hear “Somali-American Stories” on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the DFL Office in Rochester.