Local Sports Scores/Highlights From Friday, February 10th

crestwood-at-cl-boys-vo

 

HS BB

Osage 83, North Butler 41

Crestwood 80, Clear Lake 75

North Iowa 54, N-K 51

Austin 77, Century 48

Newman 73, Lake Mills 62

Urbandale 57, Mason City 46

NRHEG 57, Blooming Prairie 22

NICS 54, Independence 46

La Crescent 42, Fillmore Central 49 Final/OT

Riceville 51, Tripoli 46

G-E 69, Madelia 54
HS GB

Mason City 62, Urbandale 50

Hayfield 78, Triton 52

NRHEG 71, Blooming Prairie 32

K-M 64, Pine Island 46
NAHL

Austin 6, Coulee Region 2
NA3HL

North Iowa 4, Rochester
Women’s College Basketball

Presentation 83, Waldorf 53
Men’s College Basketball

Presentation 93, Waldorf 87 Final/OT

