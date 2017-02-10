Local Sports Scores/Highlights From Friday, February 10th

HS BB
Osage 83, North Butler 41
Crestwood 80, Clear Lake 75
North Iowa 54, N-K 51
Austin 77, Century 48
Newman 73, Lake Mills 62
Urbandale 57, Mason City 46
NRHEG 57, Blooming Prairie 22
NICS 54, Independence 46
La Crescent 42, Fillmore Central 49 Final/OT
Riceville 51, Tripoli 46
G-E 69, Madelia 54
HS GB
Mason City 62, Urbandale 50
Hayfield 78, Triton 52
NRHEG 71, Blooming Prairie 32
K-M 64, Pine Island 46
NAHL
Austin 6, Coulee Region 2
NA3HL
North Iowa 4, Rochester
Women’s College Basketball
Presentation 83, Waldorf 53
Men’s College Basketball
Presentation 93, Waldorf 87 Final/OT