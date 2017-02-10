Man arrested after shots fired in Fillmore County

PRESON, Minn. – A Fillmore County man has been charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Sheriff Tom Kaase says a 911 call came in at around 12:49 am Friday of gunshots in the 31000 block of Gunflint Road, north of Pilot Mound. A resident reported seeing a dark colored vehicle driving by and then hearing shots. A short time later, a man in a traffic stop in Winona County said he was the person being shot at in Fillmore County.

The man, a 35-year-old resident of St. Charles, said he driving in the area of 31876 Gunflint Road when he heard gunshots, then saw someone in a shooting stance and firing at him. Neither the man nor his vehicle were hit.

Fillmore County sheriff’s deputies went to 31876 Gunflint Road and arrested 35-year-old Timothy Kyle Kesler. He is being held in the Fillmore County Detention Facility. Sheriff Kaase says another person at that address, 28-year-old Chad Michael Loomis of Rochester, was found to have an outstanding warrant from Olmsted County and was also arrested.