CRESCO, Iowa – Patti Courtney is one of the breast milk donors for the Regional Health Services of Howard County.

She is a mother of three, one of her children which was born premature.

“They’re going to benefit our moms where breast milk doesn’t come in right away due to pain medicines, being separated from the baby, the NICU babies that needs a little extra support and love,” says Courtney.

At the facility, nurses make sure mothers and their babies are healthy by providing them with hands on resources.

“We encourage them to breast-feed after the first hour of the birth, we prefer it to be family involved and we have a family room where we encourage dad’s to say and siblings,” says Melissa Lovstuen, Registered Nurse/ Certified Lactation.

All milk donors are screened through the Mother’s Milk Bank of Iowa.

Courtney says that helps calm concerns mothers may have.

“There is such a thing as mom’s sharing milk to milk that’s processed to them at the bank which is pasteurize, so it’s technically safer.”

In the end, the goal of the milk bank is to keep the babies healthy and to help fight off infections.

“We know that breast-feeding reduces obesity, moms have babies they can reduce the risk of breast cancer, asthma and most times in cases of ear infections,” says Courtney.

Milk deliveries are accepted at Regional Health Services by appointment 7 days a week from 8 am to 9:30 pm.