OMC adds eCare

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s probably one of the last things you want to do when feeling sick, getting in your car and heading down to the doctor’s office. However, a local hospital is trying to treat you with just a few clicks.

Olmsted Medical Center recently rolled out what they are calling “eCare”. The system allows patients to log in, provide details on their symptoms and health history and within a few moments a OMC provider will be able to respond with a diagnoses and treatment plan.

We are told the eCare can treat more than 20 common health conditions like the cold, pinkeye, and cold sores. It will be open seven days a week and OMC staff usually answer within an hour between 7:00 a.m- 7:00 p.m.

There is a fee for the service of $35.