Owatonna Farm Named Food Bank Donor Of The Year

Pictured is Steve Irland, Bushel Boy President, accepting the 2016 Food Bank Donor of the Year Award from Channel One Regional Food Bank Executive Director, Jennifer Woodford.
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Channel One Regional Food Bank has named its 2016 Donor of the Year.

The honor goes to Bushel Boy Farms in Owatonna, which produces vine-ripened tomatoes all year round.

“We are incredibly grateful to Bushel Boy for their generous support and amazing donations through the years,” says Food Bank executive director Jennifer Woodford.  “It is wonderful to see our client’s faces light up with excitement when we have juicy, red Bushel Boy tomatoes for them to take in our Food Shelf!”

Channel One says Bushel Boy has donated hundreds of thousands of pounds of locally grown, greenhouse tomatoes since 2004.

“Bushel Boy Farms is a pioneer in extending the growing season in Minnesota, and we take pride in providing fresh, healthy produce to help families in need get good nutrition,” said Steve Irland, Bushel Boy President.

