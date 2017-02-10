Sen. Klobuchar talks 2018 Farm Bill and Renewable Fuel Standard with local Ag leaders

CLAREMONT, Minn. – Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DLF) is taking a break from Washington D.C. to check in with agriculture and business leaders in southern Minnesota.

On Friday, she kicked off her 10-County Rural Economy Tour in Claremont where she toured the Al-Corn Clean Fuel Ethanol Plant. Al-Corn is currently undergoing a $146 million expansion, which Klobuchar says is possible in part due to a stronger Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) that has given ethanol plants more certainty about the future.

She also talked about the new administration and meeting she had Thursday with the nominee for Agriculture Secretary.

”I did get a commitment from the nominee for Agriculture that he was supportive of the Renewable Fuel Standard so that’s important. But I think as a bigger picture; as everyone is fighting in Washington over all kinds of things it’s really important to remember why we’re there and who we represent and I can’t think of a better place to hear about that than southern Minnesota.”

Her tour through southern Minnesota continues Saturday morning.