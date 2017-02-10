Students Film Spotlights Suicide

BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa – A short film that’s going viral is spotlighting teenage suicide.

A group of high school friends is turning a speech competition entry into something much more.

The film was posted two days ago on Facebook and it’s been viewed nearly 5,000 times.

“It’s a way for people to see how much our lives are intertwined, and how much the people we love never really leave us,” Freddie Eden said.

A group of seniors at North Iowa High School came up with an idea in August to make a short film to submit for state speech. At first they wanted to do something funny, but realized they wanted the topic to stick. Eden and his friends started researching issues that impact many and teen suicide stuck.

“I’m just so happy that we can make a film that can touch people and can really make them think about their own lives and change their perspectives,” Eden said.

The five minute flick shows a teen thinking about committing suicide, but starts to realize who he’ll leave behind, how that impacts peoples’ lives, what that means to decide to take one’s own life.

“I had a couple of friends when I was in high school who ended up committing suicide so this meant a lot to me personally to see their reaction to it and how they can make a difference on their own,” Chelsey Shreeze said.

Shreeze is their speech coach and is so proud of how well this video is going over with those not just at the school but across the social media.

“I can’t believe it; it was really surprising to me. I saw it through a couple teacher friends who go to a different school and so it was awesome for me to see it from another perspective,” Shreeze said.

Eden and his friends feel the same. Hoping it sets in that there’s always someone to turn to–even when you’re feeling alone.

“It happens everywhere and you never see it coming but everybody affects one another, and that’s really what it’s about,” Eden said.

To view the video you can visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/North-Iowa-High-School/843831082328302?surface=rese.