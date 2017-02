ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a big weekend for Special Olympics Minnesota and it all started in Rochester.

Dozens of high school students took part in the Polar Plunge on Friday afternoon at Foster Arend, with the official jumps taking place tomorrow. We are told more than 1,000 people are expected to make the jump on Saturday and so far the event has raised more than $200,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota.

