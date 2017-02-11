Local reaction to collective bargaining bill

MASON CITY, Iowa- A collective bargaining bill moving through the Iowa House and Senate could change how those in the public sector can negotiate their employment contracts.

The legislation would require negotiation on base wages, but end bargaining over employment benefits and seniority.

More than two hundred people filled the Mason City Public Library on Saturday to express their concerns to lawmakers about rights of workers. Senator Amanda Ragan said the bill should not be passed since collective bargaining has helped raise the middle class.

“People were telling us here, this is working, there’s no reason to fix this,” said Ragan. “Because this a piece of legislation that is looking for a problem, and it’s not a problem as we see it.”

Republican State Representative Tedd Gassman said he believes the current bargaining agreement has moved too far in one direction. He said the bill would bring a balance back in between taxpayers and the public unions.

After the library forum, lawmakers and folks met at Central Park in Mason City to continue voicing their concerns.

Martin Gordon of Mason City, former personnel director and chief negotiator for Mason City School District, said he was the first person in the district to be trained for collective bargaining in 1974, which he said worked very well.

“They’re gutting evaluation procedures, grievance procedures,” said Gordon. “Length of the school day, days off, personal leave, sick leave. One point I made at the beginning that really scares me, I would tell my kids to get out of Iowa. If you take a job where you have no protection, that at will we could let you go, that is ridiculous.”

Erika Troyna of Charles City said as a social worker, she is also worried about the bill

“I’m very concerned about the fact they’re considering carving out public safety workers and separating them from us [social workers],” said Troyna. “Social workers face the same parallels, sometimes even more dangers because we’re going into homes everyday where we’re threatened, possibly assaulted, swore at, screamed at, without the benefit of a gun, no bullet proof vest, no mace, no weapon, no nothing.”

Troyna said the bill seems like an effort to turn people against one another. She said as a member of the union since 2003, collective bargaining has helped maintain status quo and being able to continue make a living in Iowa.

“I’ve worked with other states, especially the state of Wisconsin, with other social workers who tell me they can’t keep a social worker in that state because of what the government did to them several years ago when they stripped their collective bargaining rights,” said Troyna.

Troyna said if rights are stripped away from workers in Iowa, there will not be as many quality workers out there, people will not come from out of state to work in Iowa, and a lot of people will be leaving the state.