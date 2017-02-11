State Bound: Full coverage from Class 1A, District 2 wrestling at Lake Mills

Class 1A, District 2:
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Caiden Jones of Lake Mills
2nd Place – Bryce Trees of North Butler
3rd Place – Brock Dietz of Nashua-Plainfield
4th Place – Keaton Wilson of Belmond-Klemme
1st Place Match
Caiden Jones (Lake Mills) 46-2, So. over Brock Dietz (Nashua-Plainfield) 38-6, Jr. (Fall 5:25).
2nd Place Match
Bryce Trees (North Butler) 37-6, So. over Brock Dietz (Nashua-Plainfield) 38-6, Jr. (Dec 5-0).
3rd Place Match
Bryce Trees (North Butler) 37-6, So. over Keaton Wilson (Belmond-Klemme) 25-13, So. (Fall 3:13).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tyler Helgeson of Lake Mills
2nd Place – Logan Heaberlin of Belmond-Klemme
3rd Place – Jakob Whitinger of Nashua-Plainfield
4th Place – Caileb Pate of Central Springs
1st Place Match
Tyler Helgeson (Lake Mills) 43-9, Fr. over Logan Heaberlin (Belmond-Klemme) 26-6, So. (SV-1 6-4).
2nd Place Match
Logan Heaberlin (Belmond-Klemme) 26-6, So. over Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield) 36-14, Fr. (Fall 1:22).
3rd Place Match
Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield) 36-14, Fr. over Caileb Pate (Central Springs) 29-16, Sr. (Dec 10-3).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Will Portis of Rockford
2nd Place – Jacob McBride of Newman Catholic
3rd Place – Derek Graham of Eagle Grove
4th Place – Kyle Beery of Lake Mills
1st Place Match
Will Portis (Rockford) 45-3, Sr. over Jacob McBride (Newman Catholic) 36-7, So. (Dec 9-3).
2nd Place Match
Jacob McBride (Newman Catholic) 36-7, So. over Derek Graham (Eagle Grove) 33-9, Jr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Derek Graham (Eagle Grove) 33-9, Jr. over Kyle Beery (Lake Mills) 35-16, So. (Dec 13-12).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Keaton Hetland of South Hamilton
2nd Place – Mark Dawson of Eagle Grove
3rd Place – Deven Steele of Saint Ansgar
4th Place – George Schmit of Newman Catholic
1st Place Match
Keaton Hetland (South Hamilton) 31-6, Jr. over Mark Dawson (Eagle Grove) 35-15, Fr. (MD 12-3).
2nd Place Match
Mark Dawson (Eagle Grove) 35-15, Fr. over Deven Steele (Saint Ansgar) 29-7, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Deven Steele (Saint Ansgar) 29-7, So. over George Schmit (Newman Catholic) 30-14, So. (Fall 1:14).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Chance Throndson of Riceville
2nd Place – Connor Allison of St. Edmond
3rd Place – Dalton Subject of West Hancock
4th Place – Lucas Garl of Central Springs
1st Place Match
Chance Throndson (Riceville) 41-1, Jr. over Connor Allison (St. Edmond) 19-8, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:44 (16-1)).
2nd Place Match
Connor Allison (St. Edmond) 19-8, Sr. over Dalton Subject (West Hancock) 20-19, So. (Fall 4:24).
3rd Place Match
Dalton Subject (West Hancock) 20-19, So. over Lucas Garl (Central Springs) 32-12, So. (Inj. 2:13).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jacob Hansen of West Fork
2nd Place – Cael Boehmer of Lake Mills
3rd Place – Andrew Morische of Riceville
4th Place – Jacob Mathers of Central Springs
1st Place Match
Jacob Hansen (West Fork) 29-2, Sr. over Cael Boehmer (Lake Mills) 34-10, So. (Fall 1:43).
2nd Place Match
Cael Boehmer (Lake Mills) 34-10, So. over Andrew Morische (Riceville) 20-18, Sr. (Fall 2:24).
3rd Place Match
Andrew Morische (Riceville) 20-18, Sr. over Jacob Mathers (Central Springs) 27-16, Sr. (Fall 3:37).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Ben Jacobs of Newman Catholic
2nd Place – Georden Perry of Central Springs
3rd Place – Saxon Lyman of Eagle Grove
4th Place – Nick Lemmon of West Hancock
1st Place Match
Ben Jacobs (Newman Catholic) 22-14, So. over Georden Perry (Central Springs) 37-9, Sr. (Dec 6-4).
2nd Place Match
Georden Perry (Central Springs) 37-9, Sr. over Saxon Lyman (Eagle Grove) 42-6, Jr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Saxon Lyman (Eagle Grove) 42-6, Jr. over Nick Lemmon (West Hancock) 33-9, Sr. (Fall 1:35).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Brandon Trees of North Butler
2nd Place – Michael Olsen of Lake Mills
3rd Place – Bennett Bruns of West Hancock
4th Place – Kameron Black of Newman Catholic
1st Place Match
Brandon Trees (North Butler) 38-5, Jr. over Michael Olsen (Lake Mills) 49-5, Sr. (Dec 12-8).
2nd Place Match
Michael Olsen (Lake Mills) 49-5, Sr. over Bennett Bruns (West Hancock) 32-15, So. (Fall 0:56).
3rd Place Match
Bennett Bruns (West Hancock) 32-15, So. over Kameron Black (Newman Catholic) 34-14, So. (Dec 4-2).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dalton Nelson of North Butler
2nd Place – Luke Peters of South Hamilton
3rd Place – Cole Neel of Central Springs
4th Place – Tate Hagen of West Hancock
1st Place Match
Dalton Nelson (North Butler) 25-0, Sr. over Luke Peters (South Hamilton) 30-4, Sr. (Dec 5-1).
2nd Place Match
Luke Peters (South Hamilton) 30-4, Sr. over Cole Neel (Central Springs) 34-5, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Cole Neel (Central Springs) 34-5, Sr. over Tate Hagen (West Hancock) 32-14, Fr. (Fall 1:42).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jarel Arbegast of West Fork
2nd Place – Dakota Vance of Rockford
3rd Place – Jordan Weiland of West Hancock
4th Place – Chase McCleish of Newman Catholic
1st Place Match
Jarel Arbegast (West Fork) 17-2, Sr. over Dakota Vance (Rockford) 35-6, Sr. (Dec 7-0).
2nd Place Match
Dakota Vance (Rockford) 35-6, Sr. over Jordan Weiland (West Hancock) 36-9, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Jordan Weiland (West Hancock) 36-9, Sr. over Chase McCleish (Newman Catholic) 33-13, So. (Dec 8-3).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Zach Ryg of Central Springs
2nd Place – Gabe Irons of Lake Mills
3rd Place – Tucker Kroeze of Belmond-Klemme
4th Place – Trae Ulrich of North Butler
1st Place Match
Zach Ryg (Central Springs) 38-4, So. over Gabe Irons (Lake Mills) 47-5, Jr. (Dec 5-0).
2nd Place Match
Gabe Irons (Lake Mills) 47-5, Jr. over Tucker Kroeze (Belmond-Klemme) 14-8, So. (Dec 7-0).
3rd Place Match
Tucker Kroeze (Belmond-Klemme) 14-8, So. over Trae Ulrich (North Butler) 33-12, Sr. (Dec 9-3).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Slade Sifuentes of Lake Mills
2nd Place – Hunter Hagen of West Hancock
3rd Place – Heath Farr of Rockford
4th Place – Gavin Varner of Northwood-Kensett
1st Place Match
Slade Sifuentes (Lake Mills) 46-0, Sr. over Hunter Hagen (West Hancock) 39-4, Jr. (Fall 3:50).
2nd Place Match
Hunter Hagen (West Hancock) 39-4, Jr. over Heath Farr (Rockford) 38-9, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Heath Farr (Rockford) 38-9, Sr. over Gavin Varner (Northwood-Kensett) 19-24, So. (Dec 8-7).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Caleb Meinders of Agwsr
2nd Place – Colton Francis of West Hancock
3rd Place – Zack Santee of Central Springs
4th Place – Noah Ball of Newman Catholic
1st Place Match
Caleb Meinders (Agwsr) 31-3, Sr. over Colton Francis (West Hancock) 34-6, Jr. (Dec 1-0).
2nd Place Match
Colton Francis (West Hancock) 34-6, Jr. over Zack Santee (Central Springs) 38-5, Jr. (Dec 5-2).
3rd Place Match
Zack Santee (Central Springs) 38-5, Jr. over Noah Ball (Newman Catholic) 17-15, Sr. (Dec 9-2).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Cameron Beminio of Belmond-Klemme
2nd Place – Mitchell Smith of Saint Ansgar
3rd Place – Chandler Redenius of West Hancock
4th Place – Evan Haskins of Newman Catholic
1st Place Match
Cameron Beminio (Belmond-Klemme) 33-3, Jr. over Mitchell Smith (Saint Ansgar) 39-6, Sr. (Fall 5:23).
2nd Place Match
Mitchell Smith (Saint Ansgar) 39-6, Sr. over Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) 26-12, Fr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) 26-12, Fr. over Evan Haskins (Newman Catholic) 21-19, Sr. (Fall 5:27).
Class 3A, District 8:
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Cullan Schriever of Mason City
2nd Place – Evan Yant of Waverly-Shell Rock
3rd Place – Teme Larson of West
4th Place – Dawson Bierman of Epworth
5th Place – Chryshaun Taylor of East
6th Place – Zach Bitker of Marshalltown
1st Place Match
Cullan Schriever (Mason City) 25-0, Fr. over Evan Yant (Waverly-Shell Rock) 39-11, Fr. (MD 15-6).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Evan Yant (Waverly-Shell Rock) 39-11, Fr. over Teme Larson (West) 23-16, So. (Fall 3:23).
3rd Place Match
Teme Larson (West) 23-16, So. over Dawson Bierman (Epworth) 20-19, So. (Dec 6-1).
5th Place Match
Chryshaun Taylor (East) 18-16, So. over Zach Bitker (Marshalltown) 14-16, Fr. (Dec 11-5).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jakey Penrith of Cedar Falls
2nd Place – Jacob Close of Epworth
3rd Place – Isaac Cretsinger of Dubuque Senior
4th Place – Brayden Good of East
5th Place – Damor Hughes of Waverly-Shell Rock
6th Place – Zach Percy of Mason City
1st Place Match
Jakey Penrith (Cedar Falls) 29-10, So. over Jacob Close (Epworth) 20-3, Sr. (Dec 4-3).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Jacob Close (Epworth) 20-3, Sr. over Isaac Cretsinger (Dubuque Senior) 29-14, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Isaac Cretsinger (Dubuque Senior) 29-14, So. over Brayden Good (East) 17-15, Jr. (Fall 2:42).
5th Place Match
Damor Hughes (Waverly-Shell Rock) 14-22, Jr. over Zach Percy (Mason City) 8-11, So. (Dec 10-5).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dylan Albrecht of Waverly-Shell Rock
2nd Place – Colby Schriever of Mason City
3rd Place – Christian Simpson of Cedar Falls
4th Place – J.d. Kluesner of Epworth
5th Place – Erick Rodriguez of Marshalltown
1st Place Match
Dylan Albrecht (Waverly-Shell Rock) 40-7, So. over Colby Schriever (Mason City) 21-6, Fr. (UTB 3-3).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Colby Schriever (Mason City) 21-6, Fr. over Christian Simpson (Cedar Falls) 26-15, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Christian Simpson (Cedar Falls) 26-15, So. over J.d. Kluesner (Epworth) 16-19, Jr. (Dec 7-4).
5th Place Match
Erick Rodriguez (Marshalltown) 1-3, So. over () , . (Bye).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Nathan Betts of Epworth
2nd Place – Bryson Hervol of Waverly-Shell Rock
3rd Place – Anthony Chiattello of Cedar Falls
4th Place – Aidan Ernst of East
5th Place – Caden Koerber of Mason City
6th Place – Jacob Bitker of Marshalltown
1st Place Match
Nathan Betts (Epworth) 31-9, Sr. over Bryson Hervol (Waverly-Shell Rock) 35-11, So. (SV-1 6-4).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Bryson Hervol (Waverly-Shell Rock) 35-11, So. over Anthony Chiattello (Cedar Falls) 21-23, Jr. (Fall 1:03).
3rd Place Match
Anthony Chiattello (Cedar Falls) 21-23, Jr. over Aidan Ernst (East) 17-17, Fr. (Fall 2:17).
5th Place Match
Caden Koerber (Mason City) 7-12, Sr. over Jacob Bitker (Marshalltown) 5-6, So. (Fall 2:32).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Bradan Birt of Epworth
2nd Place – Gabe Penrith of Cedar Falls
3rd Place – Ian Heise of Waverly-Shell Rock
4th Place – Antonio Rodriguez of East
5th Place – Keygan Hansen of Marshalltown
6th Place – Nicholas Knight of West
1st Place Match
Bradan Birt (Epworth) 42-3, Sr. over Gabe Penrith (Cedar Falls) 28-13, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:49 (17-0)).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Gabe Penrith (Cedar Falls) 28-13, Sr. over Ian Heise (Waverly-Shell Rock) 30-16, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Ian Heise (Waverly-Shell Rock) 30-16, So. over Antonio Rodriguez (East) 17-30, Jr. (Fall 3:51).
5th Place Match
Keygan Hansen (Marshalltown) 9-19, Jr. over Nicholas Knight (West) 9-24, Fr. (Fall 1:23).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Matt Connolly of Dubuque Senior
2nd Place – Ryker Kurimski of Epworth
3rd Place – Cameron Happel of West
4th Place – Brock Weidenbacher of Cedar Falls
5th Place – Carlos Gomez of Marshalltown
6th Place – Colby Hervol of Waverly-Shell Rock
1st Place Match
Matt Connolly (Dubuque Senior) 29-5, Jr. over Cameron Happel (West) 18-6, Sr. (Fall 3:00).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Ryker Kurimski (Epworth) 37-13, So. over Cameron Happel (West) 18-6, Sr. (Dec 6-0).
3rd Place Match
Ryker Kurimski (Epworth) 37-13, So. over Brock Weidenbacher (Cedar Falls) 14-13, Sr. (Dec 4-0).
5th Place Match
Carlos Gomez (Marshalltown) 16-19, Sr. over Colby Hervol (Waverly-Shell Rock) 19-24, Jr. (Dec 3-2).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dalton Woodyard of Waverly-Shell Rock
2nd Place – Joventay Burris of West
3rd Place – Elijah Demmer of Epworth
4th Place – Alex Richard of Dubuque Senior
5th Place – Ryan Valenzuela of East
6th Place – Wyatt Himes of Marshalltown
1st Place Match
Dalton Woodyard (Waverly-Shell Rock) 35-14, Jr. over Elijah Demmer (Epworth) 29-18, So. (Dec 3-0).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Joventay Burris (West) 28-15, Sr. over Elijah Demmer (Epworth) 29-18, So. (TB-1 4-2).
3rd Place Match
Joventay Burris (West) 28-15, Sr. over Alex Richard (Dubuque Senior) 26-7, Jr. (Dec 6-0).
5th Place Match
Ryan Valenzuela (East) 25-21, Sr. over Wyatt Himes (Marshalltown) 9-24, Jr. (Dec 12-10).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Austin Yant of Waverly-Shell Rock
2nd Place – Reese Hageman of Marshalltown
3rd Place – Luke Deinhart of Mason City
4th Place – Jackson Healey of Epworth
5th Place – Jacob Mcknight of West
6th Place – Nathan Nielson of East
1st Place Match
Austin Yant (Waverly-Shell Rock) 45-2, Sr. over Reese Hageman (Marshalltown) 35-7, Sr. (MD 11-2).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Reese Hageman (Marshalltown) 35-7, Sr. over Luke Deinhart (Mason City) 17-16, Jr. (Fall 3:12).
3rd Place Match
Luke Deinhart (Mason City) 17-16, Jr. over Jackson Healey (Epworth) 36-12, Sr. (Fall 1:15).
5th Place Match
Jacob Mcknight (West) 10-25, Sr. over Nathan Nielson (East) 6-11, Sr. (Fall 1:58).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Zack Wagenhoffer of Waverly-Shell Rock
2nd Place – Tanner Doyle of Cedar Falls
3rd Place – Brian Trowbridge of Marshalltown
4th Place – Jake Hosch of Epworth
5th Place – Mickey Koch of Dubuque Senior
6th Place – Jacob Oliver of West
1st Place Match
Zack Wagenhoffer (Waverly-Shell Rock) 40-8, Sr. over Tanner Doyle (Cedar Falls) 30-15, Jr. (MD 10-2).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Tanner Doyle (Cedar Falls) 30-15, Jr. over Brian Trowbridge (Marshalltown) 18-19, Jr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Brian Trowbridge (Marshalltown) 18-19, Jr. over Jake Hosch (Epworth) 16-22, Fr. (Dec 8-3).
5th Place Match
Mickey Koch (Dubuque Senior) 12-16, Jr. over Jacob Oliver (West) 10-24, Jr. (Dec 9-5).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Bryce Pilcher of Cedar Falls
2nd Place – Devin Ludwig of Epworth
3rd Place – Trevor Byram of Waverly-Shell Rock
4th Place – Raquen Saffold of East
5th Place – Evan Baker of West
6th Place – Latarian Williams of Dubuque Senior
1st Place Match
Bryce Pilcher (Cedar Falls) 36-6, Sr. over Devin Ludwig (Epworth) 17-8, So. (Fall 1:56).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Devin Ludwig (Epworth) 17-8, So. over Trevor Byram (Waverly-Shell Rock) 34-11, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Trevor Byram (Waverly-Shell Rock) 34-11, Sr. over Raquen Saffold (East) 9-12, Jr. (Fall 1:50).
5th Place Match
Evan Baker (West) 6-20, Jr. over Latarian Williams (Dubuque Senior) 7-14, Sr. (Fall 3:41).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Max Lyon of Epworth
2nd Place – Tyrell Gordon of East
3rd Place – Carter Roberts of Mason City
4th Place – Dylan Meyer of West
5th Place – Dylan Eggleston of Waverly-Shell Rock
6th Place – Tommy Custer of Cedar Falls
1st Place Match
Max Lyon (Epworth) 45-0, Sr. over Tyrell Gordon (East) 40-4, Jr. (MD 10-0).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Tyrell Gordon (East) 40-4, Jr. over Carter Roberts (Mason City) 22-8, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Carter Roberts (Mason City) 22-8, Sr. over Dylan Meyer (West) 18-14, Sr. (Dec 10-4).
5th Place Match
Dylan Eggleston (Waverly-Shell Rock) 16-19, So. over Tommy Custer (Cedar Falls) 14-30, . (Fall 4:29).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Isaac Bartel of Mason City
2nd Place – Eric Gleiter of East
3rd Place – Brayden Wolf of Waverly-Shell Rock
4th Place – Luke Kluesner of Epworth
5th Place – Jordan Fox of Marshalltown
6th Place – Brenden Burton of West
1st Place Match
Isaac Bartel (Mason City) 25-3, Sr. over Eric Gleiter (East) 32-11, Sr. (Fall 2:52).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Eric Gleiter (East) 32-11, Sr. over Brayden Wolf (Waverly-Shell Rock) 27-20, Fr. (TB-1 2-1).
3rd Place Match
Brayden Wolf (Waverly-Shell Rock) 27-20, Fr. over Luke Kluesner (Epworth) 27-3, Sr. (Inj. 0:00).
5th Place Match
Jordan Fox (Marshalltown) 25-12, Jr. over Brenden Burton (West) 7-12, So. (TF-1.5 6:00 (16-1)).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Sam Gerst of West
2nd Place – Jacob Eggleston of Waverly-Shell Rock
3rd Place – Freddie Hosch of Epworth
4th Place – Payne Johnson of East
5th Place – Jordan Anderson of Marshalltown
6th Place – Justin Campbell of Cedar Falls
1st Place Match
Sam Gerst (West) 29-5, Sr. over Jacob Eggleston (Waverly-Shell Rock) 42-7, Sr. (Dec 6-1).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Jacob Eggleston (Waverly-Shell Rock) 42-7, Sr. over Freddie Hosch (Epworth) 32-19, Jr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Freddie Hosch (Epworth) 32-19, Jr. over Payne Johnson (East) 23-11, Sr. (Dec 10-6).
5th Place Match
Jordan Anderson (Marshalltown) 4-1, Fr. over Justin Campbell (Cedar Falls) 15-26, . (Fall 1:13).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Aaron Costello of Epworth
2nd Place – Omar Begic of East
3rd Place – Andrew Snyder of Waverly-Shell Rock
4th Place – Mitch Demmer of Dubuque Senior
5th Place – Brendon Claussen of West
6th Place – Troy Monahan of Mason City
1st Place Match
Aaron Costello (Epworth) 46-0, Sr. over Omar Begic (East) 37-4, Sr. (Fall 3:04).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Omar Begic (East) 37-4, Sr. over Andrew Snyder (Waverly-Shell Rock) 30-18, So. (Dec 3-1).
3rd Place Match
Andrew Snyder (Waverly-Shell Rock) 30-18, So. over Mitch Demmer (Dubuque Senior) 20-11, Sr. (SV-1 3-1).
5th Place Match
Brendon Claussen (West) 7-13, Sr. over Troy Monahan (Mason City) 15-14, So. (Fall 5:31).
Class 2A, District 8
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jacob Mielke of Pocahontas
2nd Place – Trey Nelson of Webster City
3rd Place – Coledon Bethel of Southeast Valley
4th Place – Tyler Stein of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
1st Place Match
Jacob Mielke (Pocahontas) 31-8, So. over Trey Nelson (Webster City) 33-10, Sr. (Dec 17-12).
2nd Place Match
Trey Nelson (Webster City) 33-10, Sr. over Coledon Bethel (Southeast Valley) 29-16, So. (Fall 0:59).
3rd Place Match
Coledon Bethel (Southeast Valley) 29-16, So. over Tyler Stein (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 14-23, Fr. (Dec 3-2).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Drake Doolittle of Webster City
2nd Place – Eric Faught of Clear Lake
3rd Place – Austin Case of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
4th Place – Garrett Tasler of Greene County
1st Place Match
Drake Doolittle (Webster City) 40-2, So. over Eric Faught (Clear Lake) 38-2, So. (Dec 8-5).
2nd Place Match
Eric Faught (Clear Lake) 38-2, So. over Austin Case (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 37-14, Sr. (Fall 1:23).
3rd Place Match
Austin Case (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 37-14, Sr. over Garrett Tasler (Greene County) 25-22, Fr. (Fall 1:02).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Shea Ruffridge of Pocahontas
2nd Place – Cresten Craven of Humboldt
3rd Place – Cameron Petersen of Algona
4th Place – Sam Hemmestad of Southeast Valley
1st Place Match
Shea Ruffridge (Pocahontas) 38-3, Jr. over Cresten Craven (Humboldt) 35-11, Fr. (Fall 0:55).
2nd Place Match
Cresten Craven (Humboldt) 35-11, Fr. over Cameron Petersen (Algona) 29-17, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Cameron Petersen (Algona) 29-17, Sr. over Sam Hemmestad (Southeast Valley) 11-28, So. (Fall 2:52).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Connor Johnson of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
2nd Place – Zach Anderson of Roland-Story
3rd Place – Cole Johnson of Algona
4th Place – Zach Kollmorgen of Humboldt
1st Place Match
Connor Johnson (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 29-5, Jr. over Zach Anderson (Roland-Story) 29-14, Sr. (Fall 5:13).
2nd Place Match
Zach Anderson (Roland-Story) 29-14, Sr. over Cole Johnson (Algona) 16-15, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Cole Johnson (Algona) 16-15, So. over Zach Kollmorgen (Humboldt) 14-13, Jr. (Dec 1-0).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Carson Hartnett of Webster City
2nd Place – Trey Lawrence of Southeast Valley
3rd Place – Braxton Doebel of Clear Lake
4th Place – Carson Devine of Algona
1st Place Match
Carson Hartnett (Webster City) 27-4, Jr. over Trey Lawrence (Southeast Valley) 38-9, Jr. (Dec 5-3).
2nd Place Match
Trey Lawrence (Southeast Valley) 38-9, Jr. over Braxton Doebel (Clear Lake) 31-11, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Braxton Doebel (Clear Lake) 31-11, So. over Carson Devine (Algona) 29-17, So. (Fall 4:15).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tanner Abbas of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
2nd Place – Joey Busse of Humboldt
3rd Place – Luke Rohmiller of Webster City
4th Place – Kristian Gunderson of Forest City
1st Place Match
Tanner Abbas (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 39-4, Jr. over Luke Rohmiller (Webster City) 33-10, Jr. (Dec 12-7).
2nd Place Match
Joey Busse (Humboldt) 41-8, So. over Luke Rohmiller (Webster City) 33-10, Jr. (Dec 9-4).
3rd Place Match
Joey Busse (Humboldt) 41-8, So. over Kristian Gunderson (Forest City) 21-22, Fr. (Fall 1:30).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Ryan Leisure of Clear Lake
2nd Place – Clayton Reis of Pocahontas
3rd Place – Elijah Torres of Humboldt
4th Place – Gabriel Yingst of Woodward-Granger
1st Place Match
Ryan Leisure (Clear Lake) 35-0, Sr. over Clayton Reis (Pocahontas) 35-12, Sr. (Fall 1:15).
2nd Place Match
Clayton Reis (Pocahontas) 35-12, Sr. over Elijah Torres (Humboldt) 33-10, Jr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Elijah Torres (Humboldt) 33-10, Jr. over Gabriel Yingst (Woodward-Granger) 27-27, So. (Dec 8-3).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jaden Kampen of Humboldt
2nd Place – Austin Scharlau of Woodward-Granger
3rd Place – Dakota Hennigar of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
4th Place – Tyler Reis of Pocahontas
1st Place Match
Jaden Kampen (Humboldt) 38-8, Sr. over Austin Scharlau (Woodward-Granger) 40-16, Jr. (Dec 5-2).
2nd Place Match
Austin Scharlau (Woodward-Granger) 40-16, Jr. over Dakota Hennigar (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 26-16, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Dakota Hennigar (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 26-16, Sr. over Tyler Reis (Pocahontas) 31-16, So. (Dec 6-0).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Reymundo Vasquez of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
2nd Place – Gus Arnold of Humboldt
3rd Place – Kaelan Lundberg of Southeast Valley
4th Place – Austin Chase of Algona
1st Place Match
Reymundo Vasquez (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 27-12, Jr. over Gus Arnold (Humboldt) 34-6, Sr. (Dec 3-2).
2nd Place Match
Gus Arnold (Humboldt) 34-6, Sr. over Kaelan Lundberg (Southeast Valley) 32-14, Sr. (Dec 5-1).
3rd Place Match
Kaelan Lundberg (Southeast Valley) 32-14, Sr. over Austin Chase (Algona) 25-22, Jr. (Fall 2:19).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Zane Williams of Webster City
2nd Place – Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley
3rd Place – Conner Shaw of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
4th Place – Sam Wigans of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
1st Place Match
Zane Williams (Webster City) 35-8, Jr. over Kyler Fisher (Southeast Valley) 45-3, So. (Dec 5-4).
2nd Place Match
Kyler Fisher (Southeast Valley) 45-3, So. over Conner Shaw (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 42-4, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Conner Shaw (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 42-4, Sr. over Sam Wigans (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 20-16, So. (Fall 0:51).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tanner Vermaas of Woodward-Granger
2nd Place – Mason Carpenter of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
3rd Place – Isaiah Yoder of Greene County
4th Place – Philip Minkler of Pocahontas
1st Place Match
Tanner Vermaas (Woodward-Granger) 45-2, Sr. over Mason Carpenter (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 33-10, Jr. (Dec 7-0).
2nd Place Match
Mason Carpenter (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 33-10, Jr. over Isaiah Yoder (Greene County) 37-9, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Isaiah Yoder (Greene County) 37-9, Sr. over Philip Minkler (Pocahontas) 20-9, Jr. (MD 13-2).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Cody Fisher of Woodward-Granger
2nd Place – Caleb Olson of Webster City
3rd Place – Ben Powers of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
4th Place – Dalton Mennenga of Clear Lake
1st Place Match
Cody Fisher (Woodward-Granger) 43-5, Fr. over Caleb Olson (Webster City) 22-6, So. (Fall 1:39).
2nd Place Match
Caleb Olson (Webster City) 22-6, So. over Ben Powers (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 18-14, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Ben Powers (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 18-14, Sr. over Dalton Mennenga (Clear Lake) 16-25, Jr. (Fall 1:32).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Hunter Ruth of Greene County
2nd Place – Dominick Etherington of Algona
3rd Place – James Cherry of Webster City
4th Place – Tim Elliott of Pocahontas
1st Place Match
Hunter Ruth (Greene County) 30-3, Sr. over Dominick Etherington (Algona) 31-7, Jr. (Dec 5-1).
2nd Place Match
Dominick Etherington (Algona) 31-7, Jr. over James Cherry (Webster City) 20-6, Jr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
James Cherry (Webster City) 20-6, Jr. over Tim Elliott (Pocahontas) 30-15, Jr. (Dec 9-6).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Spencer Trenary of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
2nd Place – Josh Wegener of Algona
3rd Place – Justin Jones of Humboldt
4th Place – Clayton McFarland of Southeast Valley
1st Place Match
Spencer Trenary (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 13-0, So. over Josh Wegener (Algona) 27-5, Sr. (Fall 3:23).
2nd Place Match
Josh Wegener (Algona) 27-5, Sr. over Justin Jones (Humboldt) 28-9, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Justin Jones (Humboldt) 28-9, So. over Clayton McFarland (Southeast Valley) 30-16, So. (Dec 9-4).
Class 2A, District 4
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Alex Bangs of Ballard
2nd Place – Joe Jacobs of Osage
3rd Place – Taylor Kolthoff of Sh-bcluw
4th Place – Jake Vawter of West Marshall
1st Place Match
Alex Bangs (Ballard) 23-20, Fr. over Joe Jacobs (Osage) 30-26, So. (Dec 11-10).
2nd Place Match
Joe Jacobs (Osage) 30-26, So. over Taylor Kolthoff (Sh-bcluw) 36-11, Fr. (Dec 5-3).
3rd Place Match
Taylor Kolthoff (Sh-bcluw) 36-11, Fr. over Jake Vawter (West Marshall) 25-18, Fr. (Inj. 4:31).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Hunter Pfantz of West Marshall
2nd Place – Ian Showers of Sh-bcluw
3rd Place – Jim Chism of Ballard
4th Place – Wanya Pace of Charles City
1st Place Match
Hunter Pfantz (West Marshall) 31-10, Jr. over Ian Showers (Sh-bcluw) 37-6, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:39 (18-2)).
2nd Place Match
Ian Showers (Sh-bcluw) 37-6, Sr. over Jim Chism (Ballard) 23-20, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Jim Chism (Ballard) 23-20, So. over Wanya Pace (Charles City) 11-12, Jr. (Dec 8-4).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Nick Meling of East Marshall/GMG
2nd Place – Sinjin Briggs of Gilbert
3rd Place – Hunter Allen of Sh-bcluw
4th Place – Nolan Byrnes of Osage
1st Place Match
Nick Meling (East Marshall/GMG) 41-4, Sr. over Sinjin Briggs (Gilbert) 46-6, Sr. (Dec 6-2).
2nd Place Match
Sinjin Briggs (Gilbert) 46-6, Sr. over Hunter Allen (Sh-bcluw) 17-21, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:35 (17-0)).
3rd Place Match
Hunter Allen (Sh-bcluw) 17-21, Jr. over Nolan Byrnes (Osage) 10-30, Fr. (MD 8-0).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dante Tacchia of Iowa Falls-Alden
2nd Place – Stephen Shuka of Gilbert
3rd Place – Carter Proffitt of Charles City
4th Place – Grant Cory of North Polk
1st Place Match
Dante Tacchia (Iowa Falls-Alden) 38-1, Sr. over Stephen Shuka (Gilbert) 40-8, Sr. (M. For.).
2nd Place Match
Stephen Shuka (Gilbert) 40-8, Sr. over Carter Proffitt (Charles City) 25-10, Fr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Carter Proffitt (Charles City) 25-10, Fr. over Grant Cory (North Polk) 18-18, So. (Fall 3:57).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jarrett Miller of Ballard
2nd Place – Nate Lasher of Charles City
3rd Place – Brody Roll of Osage
4th Place – Brock Harris of Gilbert
1st Place Match
Jarrett Miller (Ballard) 35-8, Jr. over Nate Lasher (Charles City) 20-7, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:34 (20-5)).
2nd Place Match
Nate Lasher (Charles City) 20-7, Sr. over Brody Roll (Osage) 28-29, So. (Fall 0:59).
3rd Place Match
Brody Roll (Osage) 28-29, So. over Brock Harris (Gilbert) 28-16, Jr. (Dec 6-2).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Skyler Noftsger of Ballard
2nd Place – Dawson Riemenschneider of East Marshall/GMG
3rd Place – Mitchell Schotanus of Osage
4th Place – Josiah Dorow of Sh-bcluw
1st Place Match
Skyler Noftsger (Ballard) 42-4, So. over Dawson Riemenschneider (East Marshall/GMG) 28-21, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:21 (15-0)).
2nd Place Match
Dawson Riemenschneider (East Marshall/GMG) 28-21, Jr. over Mitchell Schotanus (Osage) 25-27, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Mitchell Schotanus (Osage) 25-27, So. over Josiah Dorow (Sh-bcluw) 27-11, Sr. (Inj. 0:00).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dylan Koresh of Charles City
2nd Place – Tate Battani of Ballard
3rd Place – Jacob Larimore of Gilbert
4th Place – Jack Maitland of Ap-gc
1st Place Match
Dylan Koresh (Charles City) 25-13, So. over Tate Battani (Ballard) 31-10, Jr. (Dec 11-9).
2nd Place Match
Tate Battani (Ballard) 31-10, Jr. over Jacob Larimore (Gilbert) 41-11, Sr. (Dec 9-4).
3rd Place Match
Jacob Larimore (Gilbert) 41-11, Sr. over Jack Maitland (Ap-gc) 15-20, So. (Fall 3:31).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Derek Fox of Osage
2nd Place – Isaac Shelton of Hampton-Dumont
3rd Place – Lansin Lacina of East Marshall/GMG
4th Place – Eric Swart of Gilbert
1st Place Match
Derek Fox (Osage) 25-5, Sr. over Isaac Shelton (Hampton-Dumont) 21-6, Sr. (Fall 4:30).
2nd Place Match
Isaac Shelton (Hampton-Dumont) 21-6, Sr. over Lansin Lacina (East Marshall/GMG) 19-19, Sr. (Fall 1:05).
3rd Place Match
Lansin Lacina (East Marshall/GMG) 19-19, Sr. over Eric Swart (Gilbert) 25-10, Jr. (Dec 7-1).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – John Fulk of Ballard
2nd Place – Zach Williams of Osage
3rd Place – Noah Bandstra of East Marshall/GMG
1st Place Match
John Fulk (Ballard) 29-9, Sr. over Zach Williams (Osage) 35-23, Fr. (Fall 3:37).
2nd Place Match
Zach Williams (Osage) 35-23, Fr. over Noah Bandstra (East Marshall/GMG) 32-12, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Noah Bandstra (East Marshall/GMG) 32-12, So. over () , . (Bye).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Brock Jennings of Osage
2nd Place – Michael Kent of Iowa Falls-Alden
3rd Place – Kenton Brekke of Ballard
4th Place – Cole Nauman of East Marshall/GMG
1st Place Match
Brock Jennings (Osage) 52-2, Sr. over Michael Kent (Iowa Falls-Alden) 34-5, Sr. (Dec 9-2).
2nd Place Match
Michael Kent (Iowa Falls-Alden) 34-5, Sr. over Kenton Brekke (Ballard) 26-16, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Kenton Brekke (Ballard) 26-16, Sr. over Cole Nauman (East Marshall/GMG) 28-19, So. (Fall 2:27).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Ben Lee of Ballard
2nd Place – Alex Koehler of Charles City
3rd Place – Dalton Chipp of Hampton-Dumont
4th Place – Aiden Carr of Gilbert
1st Place Match
Ben Lee (Ballard) 38-9, Jr. over Alex Koehler (Charles City) 24-12, Sr. (Fall 3:21).
2nd Place Match
Alex Koehler (Charles City) 24-12, Sr. over Dalton Chipp (Hampton-Dumont) 25-19, So. (MD 13-4).
3rd Place Match
Dalton Chipp (Hampton-Dumont) 25-19, So. over Aiden Carr (Gilbert) 25-26, Fr. (Dec 5-2).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Seth Moore of Ballard
2nd Place – Christian Harder of Gilbert
3rd Place – Sam Niichel of Charles City
4th Place – Caleb Engle of Sh-bcluw
1st Place Match
Seth Moore (Ballard) 33-3, Sr. over Christian Harder (Gilbert) 35-6, Sr. (Fall 2:37).
2nd Place Match
Christian Harder (Gilbert) 35-6, Sr. over Sam Niichel (Charles City) 20-16, Jr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Sam Niichel (Charles City) 20-16, Jr. over Caleb Engle (Sh-bcluw) 19-24, Sr. (Fall 1:42).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Caleb Ring of Osage
2nd Place – Aaron Maloy of Charles City
3rd Place – Joe Hofbauer of Ballard
4th Place – Ben Krafta of West Marshall
1st Place Match
Caleb Ring (Osage) 38-1, Sr. over Aaron Maloy (Charles City) 28-7, Sr. (Dec 2-1).
2nd Place Match
Aaron Maloy (Charles City) 28-7, Sr. over Joe Hofbauer (Ballard) 11-10, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Joe Hofbauer (Ballard) 11-10, So. over Ben Krafta (West Marshall) 5-23, Jr. (Fall 1:44).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Colin Anderson of Ballard
2nd Place – Eli Harris of Gilbert
3rd Place – Luke Hillegas of Charles City
4th Place – Ryne Fuller of Sh-bcluw
1st Place Match
Colin Anderson (Ballard) 38-8, Jr. over Eli Harris (Gilbert) 46-6, Sr. (Dec 6-0).
2nd Place Match
Eli Harris (Gilbert) 46-6, Sr. over Luke Hillegas (Charles City) 27-11, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Luke Hillegas (Charles City) 27-11, Sr. over Ryne Fuller (Sh-bcluw) 23-22, Jr. (Fall 1:38).
Class 2A, District 1
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jack Thomsen of Union
2nd Place – Carter Weeks of Vinton-Shellsburg
3rd Place – Dylan Robinson of New Hampton
4th Place – Matthew Slifka of Crestwood
1st Place Match
Jack Thomsen (Union) 34-3, Fr. over Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 34-7, Jr. (Dec 4-1).
2nd Place Match
Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 34-7, Jr. over Dylan Robinson (New Hampton) 45-10, Sr. (Dec 5-2).
3rd Place Match
Dylan Robinson (New Hampton) 45-10, Sr. over Matthew Slifka (Crestwood) 26-22, Fr. (Fall 1:02).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Caleb Fuessley of Center Point-Urbana
2nd Place – Gabe Lewis of Denver-Tripoli
3rd Place – Kaden Anderlik of Crestwood
4th Place – Mason Cleveland of New Hampton
1st Place Match
Caleb Fuessley (Center Point-Urbana) 40-3, So. over Gabe Lewis (Denver-Tripoli) 42-5, Fr. (Dec 5-2).
2nd Place Match
Gabe Lewis (Denver-Tripoli) 42-5, Fr. over Kaden Anderlik (Crestwood) 38-7, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Kaden Anderlik (Crestwood) 38-7, So. over Mason Cleveland (New Hampton) 43-11, So. (Dec 5-4).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Blake Steege of Denver-Tripoli
2nd Place – Philip Ihde of Decorah
3rd Place – Luke Radeke of Vinton-Shellsburg
4th Place – Gunner Rodgers of North Fayette Valley
1st Place Match
Blake Steege (Denver-Tripoli) 24-2, Jr. over Philip Ihde (Decorah) 23-2, Jr. (Fall 1:22).
2nd Place Match
Philip Ihde (Decorah) 23-2, Jr. over Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 33-9, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 33-9, So. over Gunner Rodgers (North Fayette Valley) 27-11, So. (Dec 11-8).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Michael Millage of New Hampton
2nd Place – Riley Wright of Denver-Tripoli
3rd Place – Austin Parmely of Oelwein
4th Place – Matthew Doyle of Independence
1st Place Match
Michael Millage (New Hampton) 20-1, Jr. over Riley Wright (Denver-Tripoli) 45-4, So. (Dec 7-3).
2nd Place Match
Riley Wright (Denver-Tripoli) 45-4, So. over Austin Parmely (Oelwein) 39-8, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Austin Parmely (Oelwein) 39-8, Sr. over Matthew Doyle (Independence) 33-25, Fr. (Dec 10-3).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Noah Fye of New Hampton
2nd Place – Ryan Steffen of Crestwood
3rd Place – Adam Hansen of Center Point-Urbana
4th Place – Brock Radeke of Vinton-Shellsburg
1st Place Match
Noah Fye (New Hampton) 49-5, Jr. over Ryan Steffen (Crestwood) 42-7, Jr. (Dec 8-2).
2nd Place Match
Ryan Steffen (Crestwood) 42-7, Jr. over Adam Hansen (Center Point-Urbana) 34-11, Fr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Adam Hansen (Center Point-Urbana) 34-11, Fr. over Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 25-17, So. (Dec 2-0).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Keaton Geerts of New Hampton
2nd Place – Caleb Wilson of Denver-Tripoli
3rd Place – Colter Bye of Crestwood
4th Place – Tanner Erickson-Dale of Independence
1st Place Match
Keaton Geerts (New Hampton) 53-1, Sr. over Caleb Wilson (Denver-Tripoli) 40-9, Jr. (Fall 1:36).
2nd Place Match
Caleb Wilson (Denver-Tripoli) 40-9, Jr. over Colter Bye (Crestwood) 36-15, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Colter Bye (Crestwood) 36-15, So. over Tanner Erickson-Dale (Independence) 33-23, Sr. (Dec 4-1).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Carter Block of Oelwein
2nd Place – Scott Betterton of Vinton-Shellsburg
3rd Place – John Ebaugh of Denver-Tripoli
4th Place – Chris Guest of Crestwood
1st Place Match
Carter Block (Oelwein) 34-6, Sr. over John Ebaugh (Denver-Tripoli) 43-14, Fr. (Dec 7-3).
2nd Place Match
Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 32-12, So. over John Ebaugh (Denver-Tripoli) 43-14, Fr. (Dec 4-1).
3rd Place Match
Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 32-12, So. over Chris Guest (Crestwood) 35-20, Jr. (Fall 1:52).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Cael Krueger of Denver-Tripoli
2nd Place – Trae Pecinovsky of Crestwood
3rd Place – Bryan Graves of Oelwein
4th Place – Payton Pelke of Union
1st Place Match
Cael Krueger (Denver-Tripoli) 47-3, So. over Trae Pecinovsky (Crestwood) 42-9, Sr. (Dec 8-6).
2nd Place Match
Trae Pecinovsky (Crestwood) 42-9, Sr. over Bryan Graves (Oelwein) 31-16, So. (Fall 1:46).
3rd Place Match
Bryan Graves (Oelwein) 31-16, So. over Payton Pelke (Union) 21-27, Jr. (Fall 5:21).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Ryan Gorman of New Hampton
2nd Place – Isaiah Mitchell of Decorah
3rd Place – Cole Davis of Independence
4th Place – Dylan Wagner of Vinton-Shellsburg
1st Place Match
Ryan Gorman (New Hampton) 52-3, Sr. over Isaiah Mitchell (Decorah) 26-9, Sr. (Fall 1:39).
2nd Place Match
Isaiah Mitchell (Decorah) 26-9, Sr. over Cole Davis (Independence) 20-14, Fr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Cole Davis (Independence) 20-14, Fr. over Dylan Wagner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 15-22, Sr. (Fall 3:56).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Noah Glaser of New Hampton
2nd Place – Austin Duffy of Oelwein
3rd Place – Kort Johnson of Vinton-Shellsburg
4th Place – Brady Brocka of Denver-Tripoli
1st Place Match
Noah Glaser (New Hampton) 50-8, Jr. over Austin Duffy (Oelwein) 31-4, Sr. (Dec 5-3).
2nd Place Match
Austin Duffy (Oelwein) 31-4, Sr. over Kort Johnson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 31-10, Jr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Kort Johnson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 31-10, Jr. over Brady Brocka (Denver-Tripoli) 28-25, So. (MD 10-0).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Blain Swenson of Waukon
2nd Place – Peyton Nolting of Independence
3rd Place – Daniel Ott of Decorah
4th Place – Trever Dorn of Denver-Tripoli
1st Place Match
Blain Swenson (Waukon) 34-10, Sr. over Daniel Ott (Decorah) 20-6, Sr. (Dec 11-5).
2nd Place Match
Peyton Nolting (Independence) 31-15, Sr. over Daniel Ott (Decorah) 20-6, Sr. (Fall 0:38).
3rd Place Match
Peyton Nolting (Independence) 31-15, Sr. over Trever Dorn (Denver-Tripoli) 20-14, Fr. (Dec 8-2).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Hunter Crawford of Independence
2nd Place – Trevor Trende of Crestwood
3rd Place – Andy Lillegraven of Decorah
4th Place – Chase Boddicker of Center Point-Urbana
1st Place Match
Hunter Crawford (Independence) 20-8, Jr. over Andy Lillegraven (Decorah) 33-8, Jr. (Dec 4-3).
2nd Place Match
Trevor Trende (Crestwood) 36-12, Sr. over Andy Lillegraven (Decorah) 33-8, Jr. (Fall 1:29).
3rd Place Match
Trevor Trende (Crestwood) 36-12, Sr. over Chase Boddicker (Center Point-Urbana) 12-16, Sr. (Fall 2:28).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jordan Baumler of North Fayette Valley
2nd Place – Noah Hopp of New Hampton
3rd Place – Keenan Bahlmann of Denver-Tripoli
4th Place – Tanner Calderwood of GRNT
1st Place Match
Jordan Baumler (North Fayette Valley) 25-4, Jr. over Noah Hopp (New Hampton) 41-14, Sr. (Dec 5-3).
2nd Place Match
Noah Hopp (New Hampton) 41-14, Sr. over Keenan Bahlmann (Denver-Tripoli) 33-13, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Keenan Bahlmann (Denver-Tripoli) 33-13, Sr. over Tanner Calderwood (GRNT) 26-14, Sr. (Fall 1:08).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Ethan Lape of North Fayette Valley
2nd Place – Michael Ahrendsen of Union
3rd Place – Brock Farley of Denver-Tripoli
4th Place – Jacob Knutson of Crestwood
1st Place Match
Ethan Lape (North Fayette Valley) 30-2, Sr. over Michael Ahrendsen (Union) 14-3, Sr. (Fall 5:53).
2nd Place Match
Michael Ahrendsen (Union) 14-3, Sr. over Brock Farley (Denver-Tripoli) 39-11, So. (Fall 1:20).
3rd Place Match
Brock Farley (Denver-Tripoli) 39-11, So. over Jacob Knutson (Crestwood) 31-16, Jr. (Dec 3-0).