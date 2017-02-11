State Bound: Full coverage from Class 1A, District 2 wrestling at Lake Mills

Class 1A, District 2:

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Caiden Jones of Lake Mills

2nd Place – Bryce Trees of North Butler

3rd Place – Brock Dietz of Nashua-Plainfield

4th Place – Keaton Wilson of Belmond-Klemme

1st Place Match

Caiden Jones (Lake Mills) 46-2, So. over Brock Dietz (Nashua-Plainfield) 38-6, Jr. (Fall 5:25).

2nd Place Match

Bryce Trees (North Butler) 37-6, So. over Brock Dietz (Nashua-Plainfield) 38-6, Jr. (Dec 5-0).

3rd Place Match

Bryce Trees (North Butler) 37-6, So. over Keaton Wilson (Belmond-Klemme) 25-13, So. (Fall 3:13).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tyler Helgeson of Lake Mills

2nd Place – Logan Heaberlin of Belmond-Klemme

3rd Place – Jakob Whitinger of Nashua-Plainfield

4th Place – Caileb Pate of Central Springs

1st Place Match

Tyler Helgeson (Lake Mills) 43-9, Fr. over Logan Heaberlin (Belmond-Klemme) 26-6, So. (SV-1 6-4).

2nd Place Match

Logan Heaberlin (Belmond-Klemme) 26-6, So. over Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield) 36-14, Fr. (Fall 1:22).

3rd Place Match

Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield) 36-14, Fr. over Caileb Pate (Central Springs) 29-16, Sr. (Dec 10-3).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Will Portis of Rockford

2nd Place – Jacob McBride of Newman Catholic

3rd Place – Derek Graham of Eagle Grove

4th Place – Kyle Beery of Lake Mills

1st Place Match

Will Portis (Rockford) 45-3, Sr. over Jacob McBride (Newman Catholic) 36-7, So. (Dec 9-3).

2nd Place Match

Jacob McBride (Newman Catholic) 36-7, So. over Derek Graham (Eagle Grove) 33-9, Jr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Derek Graham (Eagle Grove) 33-9, Jr. over Kyle Beery (Lake Mills) 35-16, So. (Dec 13-12).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Keaton Hetland of South Hamilton

2nd Place – Mark Dawson of Eagle Grove

3rd Place – Deven Steele of Saint Ansgar

4th Place – George Schmit of Newman Catholic

1st Place Match

Keaton Hetland (South Hamilton) 31-6, Jr. over Mark Dawson (Eagle Grove) 35-15, Fr. (MD 12-3).

2nd Place Match

Mark Dawson (Eagle Grove) 35-15, Fr. over Deven Steele (Saint Ansgar) 29-7, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Deven Steele (Saint Ansgar) 29-7, So. over George Schmit (Newman Catholic) 30-14, So. (Fall 1:14).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Chance Throndson of Riceville

2nd Place – Connor Allison of St. Edmond

3rd Place – Dalton Subject of West Hancock

4th Place – Lucas Garl of Central Springs

1st Place Match

Chance Throndson (Riceville) 41-1, Jr. over Connor Allison (St. Edmond) 19-8, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:44 (16-1)).

2nd Place Match

Connor Allison (St. Edmond) 19-8, Sr. over Dalton Subject (West Hancock) 20-19, So. (Fall 4:24).

3rd Place Match

Dalton Subject (West Hancock) 20-19, So. over Lucas Garl (Central Springs) 32-12, So. (Inj. 2:13).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jacob Hansen of West Fork

2nd Place – Cael Boehmer of Lake Mills

3rd Place – Andrew Morische of Riceville

4th Place – Jacob Mathers of Central Springs

1st Place Match

Jacob Hansen (West Fork) 29-2, Sr. over Cael Boehmer (Lake Mills) 34-10, So. (Fall 1:43).

2nd Place Match

Cael Boehmer (Lake Mills) 34-10, So. over Andrew Morische (Riceville) 20-18, Sr. (Fall 2:24).

3rd Place Match

Andrew Morische (Riceville) 20-18, Sr. over Jacob Mathers (Central Springs) 27-16, Sr. (Fall 3:37).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ben Jacobs of Newman Catholic

2nd Place – Georden Perry of Central Springs

3rd Place – Saxon Lyman of Eagle Grove

4th Place – Nick Lemmon of West Hancock

1st Place Match

Ben Jacobs (Newman Catholic) 22-14, So. over Georden Perry (Central Springs) 37-9, Sr. (Dec 6-4).

2nd Place Match

Georden Perry (Central Springs) 37-9, Sr. over Saxon Lyman (Eagle Grove) 42-6, Jr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Saxon Lyman (Eagle Grove) 42-6, Jr. over Nick Lemmon (West Hancock) 33-9, Sr. (Fall 1:35).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Brandon Trees of North Butler

2nd Place – Michael Olsen of Lake Mills

3rd Place – Bennett Bruns of West Hancock

4th Place – Kameron Black of Newman Catholic

1st Place Match

Brandon Trees (North Butler) 38-5, Jr. over Michael Olsen (Lake Mills) 49-5, Sr. (Dec 12-8).

2nd Place Match

Michael Olsen (Lake Mills) 49-5, Sr. over Bennett Bruns (West Hancock) 32-15, So. (Fall 0:56).

3rd Place Match

Bennett Bruns (West Hancock) 32-15, So. over Kameron Black (Newman Catholic) 34-14, So. (Dec 4-2).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dalton Nelson of North Butler

2nd Place – Luke Peters of South Hamilton

3rd Place – Cole Neel of Central Springs

4th Place – Tate Hagen of West Hancock

1st Place Match

Dalton Nelson (North Butler) 25-0, Sr. over Luke Peters (South Hamilton) 30-4, Sr. (Dec 5-1).

2nd Place Match

Luke Peters (South Hamilton) 30-4, Sr. over Cole Neel (Central Springs) 34-5, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Cole Neel (Central Springs) 34-5, Sr. over Tate Hagen (West Hancock) 32-14, Fr. (Fall 1:42).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jarel Arbegast of West Fork

2nd Place – Dakota Vance of Rockford

3rd Place – Jordan Weiland of West Hancock

4th Place – Chase McCleish of Newman Catholic

1st Place Match

Jarel Arbegast (West Fork) 17-2, Sr. over Dakota Vance (Rockford) 35-6, Sr. (Dec 7-0).

2nd Place Match

Dakota Vance (Rockford) 35-6, Sr. over Jordan Weiland (West Hancock) 36-9, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Jordan Weiland (West Hancock) 36-9, Sr. over Chase McCleish (Newman Catholic) 33-13, So. (Dec 8-3).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Zach Ryg of Central Springs

2nd Place – Gabe Irons of Lake Mills

3rd Place – Tucker Kroeze of Belmond-Klemme

4th Place – Trae Ulrich of North Butler

1st Place Match

Zach Ryg (Central Springs) 38-4, So. over Gabe Irons (Lake Mills) 47-5, Jr. (Dec 5-0).

2nd Place Match

Gabe Irons (Lake Mills) 47-5, Jr. over Tucker Kroeze (Belmond-Klemme) 14-8, So. (Dec 7-0).

3rd Place Match

Tucker Kroeze (Belmond-Klemme) 14-8, So. over Trae Ulrich (North Butler) 33-12, Sr. (Dec 9-3).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Slade Sifuentes of Lake Mills

2nd Place – Hunter Hagen of West Hancock

3rd Place – Heath Farr of Rockford

4th Place – Gavin Varner of Northwood-Kensett

1st Place Match

Slade Sifuentes (Lake Mills) 46-0, Sr. over Hunter Hagen (West Hancock) 39-4, Jr. (Fall 3:50).

2nd Place Match

Hunter Hagen (West Hancock) 39-4, Jr. over Heath Farr (Rockford) 38-9, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Heath Farr (Rockford) 38-9, Sr. over Gavin Varner (Northwood-Kensett) 19-24, So. (Dec 8-7).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Caleb Meinders of Agwsr

2nd Place – Colton Francis of West Hancock

3rd Place – Zack Santee of Central Springs

4th Place – Noah Ball of Newman Catholic

1st Place Match

Caleb Meinders (Agwsr) 31-3, Sr. over Colton Francis (West Hancock) 34-6, Jr. (Dec 1-0).

2nd Place Match

Colton Francis (West Hancock) 34-6, Jr. over Zack Santee (Central Springs) 38-5, Jr. (Dec 5-2).

3rd Place Match

Zack Santee (Central Springs) 38-5, Jr. over Noah Ball (Newman Catholic) 17-15, Sr. (Dec 9-2).

285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Cameron Beminio of Belmond-Klemme

2nd Place – Mitchell Smith of Saint Ansgar

3rd Place – Chandler Redenius of West Hancock

4th Place – Evan Haskins of Newman Catholic

1st Place Match

Cameron Beminio (Belmond-Klemme) 33-3, Jr. over Mitchell Smith (Saint Ansgar) 39-6, Sr. (Fall 5:23).

2nd Place Match

Mitchell Smith (Saint Ansgar) 39-6, Sr. over Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) 26-12, Fr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) 26-12, Fr. over Evan Haskins (Newman Catholic) 21-19, Sr. (Fall 5:27).

Class 3A, District 8:

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Cullan Schriever of Mason City

2nd Place – Evan Yant of Waverly-Shell Rock

3rd Place – Teme Larson of West

4th Place – Dawson Bierman of Epworth

5th Place – Chryshaun Taylor of East

6th Place – Zach Bitker of Marshalltown

1st Place Match

Cullan Schriever (Mason City) 25-0, Fr. over Evan Yant (Waverly-Shell Rock) 39-11, Fr. (MD 15-6).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Evan Yant (Waverly-Shell Rock) 39-11, Fr. over Teme Larson (West) 23-16, So. (Fall 3:23).

3rd Place Match

Teme Larson (West) 23-16, So. over Dawson Bierman (Epworth) 20-19, So. (Dec 6-1).

5th Place Match

Chryshaun Taylor (East) 18-16, So. over Zach Bitker (Marshalltown) 14-16, Fr. (Dec 11-5).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jakey Penrith of Cedar Falls

2nd Place – Jacob Close of Epworth

3rd Place – Isaac Cretsinger of Dubuque Senior

4th Place – Brayden Good of East

5th Place – Damor Hughes of Waverly-Shell Rock

6th Place – Zach Percy of Mason City

1st Place Match

Jakey Penrith (Cedar Falls) 29-10, So. over Jacob Close (Epworth) 20-3, Sr. (Dec 4-3).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Jacob Close (Epworth) 20-3, Sr. over Isaac Cretsinger (Dubuque Senior) 29-14, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Isaac Cretsinger (Dubuque Senior) 29-14, So. over Brayden Good (East) 17-15, Jr. (Fall 2:42).

5th Place Match

Damor Hughes (Waverly-Shell Rock) 14-22, Jr. over Zach Percy (Mason City) 8-11, So. (Dec 10-5).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dylan Albrecht of Waverly-Shell Rock

2nd Place – Colby Schriever of Mason City

3rd Place – Christian Simpson of Cedar Falls

4th Place – J.d. Kluesner of Epworth

5th Place – Erick Rodriguez of Marshalltown

1st Place Match

Dylan Albrecht (Waverly-Shell Rock) 40-7, So. over Colby Schriever (Mason City) 21-6, Fr. (UTB 3-3).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Colby Schriever (Mason City) 21-6, Fr. over Christian Simpson (Cedar Falls) 26-15, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Christian Simpson (Cedar Falls) 26-15, So. over J.d. Kluesner (Epworth) 16-19, Jr. (Dec 7-4).

5th Place Match

Erick Rodriguez (Marshalltown) 1-3, So. over () , . (Bye).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Nathan Betts of Epworth

2nd Place – Bryson Hervol of Waverly-Shell Rock

3rd Place – Anthony Chiattello of Cedar Falls

4th Place – Aidan Ernst of East

5th Place – Caden Koerber of Mason City

6th Place – Jacob Bitker of Marshalltown

1st Place Match

Nathan Betts (Epworth) 31-9, Sr. over Bryson Hervol (Waverly-Shell Rock) 35-11, So. (SV-1 6-4).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Bryson Hervol (Waverly-Shell Rock) 35-11, So. over Anthony Chiattello (Cedar Falls) 21-23, Jr. (Fall 1:03).

3rd Place Match

Anthony Chiattello (Cedar Falls) 21-23, Jr. over Aidan Ernst (East) 17-17, Fr. (Fall 2:17).

5th Place Match

Caden Koerber (Mason City) 7-12, Sr. over Jacob Bitker (Marshalltown) 5-6, So. (Fall 2:32).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Bradan Birt of Epworth

2nd Place – Gabe Penrith of Cedar Falls

3rd Place – Ian Heise of Waverly-Shell Rock

4th Place – Antonio Rodriguez of East

5th Place – Keygan Hansen of Marshalltown

6th Place – Nicholas Knight of West

1st Place Match

Bradan Birt (Epworth) 42-3, Sr. over Gabe Penrith (Cedar Falls) 28-13, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:49 (17-0)).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Gabe Penrith (Cedar Falls) 28-13, Sr. over Ian Heise (Waverly-Shell Rock) 30-16, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Ian Heise (Waverly-Shell Rock) 30-16, So. over Antonio Rodriguez (East) 17-30, Jr. (Fall 3:51).

5th Place Match

Keygan Hansen (Marshalltown) 9-19, Jr. over Nicholas Knight (West) 9-24, Fr. (Fall 1:23).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Matt Connolly of Dubuque Senior

2nd Place – Ryker Kurimski of Epworth

3rd Place – Cameron Happel of West

4th Place – Brock Weidenbacher of Cedar Falls

5th Place – Carlos Gomez of Marshalltown

6th Place – Colby Hervol of Waverly-Shell Rock

1st Place Match

Matt Connolly (Dubuque Senior) 29-5, Jr. over Cameron Happel (West) 18-6, Sr. (Fall 3:00).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Ryker Kurimski (Epworth) 37-13, So. over Cameron Happel (West) 18-6, Sr. (Dec 6-0).

3rd Place Match

Ryker Kurimski (Epworth) 37-13, So. over Brock Weidenbacher (Cedar Falls) 14-13, Sr. (Dec 4-0).

5th Place Match

Carlos Gomez (Marshalltown) 16-19, Sr. over Colby Hervol (Waverly-Shell Rock) 19-24, Jr. (Dec 3-2).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dalton Woodyard of Waverly-Shell Rock

2nd Place – Joventay Burris of West

3rd Place – Elijah Demmer of Epworth

4th Place – Alex Richard of Dubuque Senior

5th Place – Ryan Valenzuela of East

6th Place – Wyatt Himes of Marshalltown

1st Place Match

Dalton Woodyard (Waverly-Shell Rock) 35-14, Jr. over Elijah Demmer (Epworth) 29-18, So. (Dec 3-0).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Joventay Burris (West) 28-15, Sr. over Elijah Demmer (Epworth) 29-18, So. (TB-1 4-2).

3rd Place Match

Joventay Burris (West) 28-15, Sr. over Alex Richard (Dubuque Senior) 26-7, Jr. (Dec 6-0).

5th Place Match

Ryan Valenzuela (East) 25-21, Sr. over Wyatt Himes (Marshalltown) 9-24, Jr. (Dec 12-10).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Austin Yant of Waverly-Shell Rock

2nd Place – Reese Hageman of Marshalltown

3rd Place – Luke Deinhart of Mason City

4th Place – Jackson Healey of Epworth

5th Place – Jacob Mcknight of West

6th Place – Nathan Nielson of East

1st Place Match

Austin Yant (Waverly-Shell Rock) 45-2, Sr. over Reese Hageman (Marshalltown) 35-7, Sr. (MD 11-2).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Reese Hageman (Marshalltown) 35-7, Sr. over Luke Deinhart (Mason City) 17-16, Jr. (Fall 3:12).

3rd Place Match

Luke Deinhart (Mason City) 17-16, Jr. over Jackson Healey (Epworth) 36-12, Sr. (Fall 1:15).

5th Place Match

Jacob Mcknight (West) 10-25, Sr. over Nathan Nielson (East) 6-11, Sr. (Fall 1:58).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Zack Wagenhoffer of Waverly-Shell Rock

2nd Place – Tanner Doyle of Cedar Falls

3rd Place – Brian Trowbridge of Marshalltown

4th Place – Jake Hosch of Epworth

5th Place – Mickey Koch of Dubuque Senior

6th Place – Jacob Oliver of West

1st Place Match

Zack Wagenhoffer (Waverly-Shell Rock) 40-8, Sr. over Tanner Doyle (Cedar Falls) 30-15, Jr. (MD 10-2).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Tanner Doyle (Cedar Falls) 30-15, Jr. over Brian Trowbridge (Marshalltown) 18-19, Jr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Brian Trowbridge (Marshalltown) 18-19, Jr. over Jake Hosch (Epworth) 16-22, Fr. (Dec 8-3).

5th Place Match

Mickey Koch (Dubuque Senior) 12-16, Jr. over Jacob Oliver (West) 10-24, Jr. (Dec 9-5).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Bryce Pilcher of Cedar Falls

2nd Place – Devin Ludwig of Epworth

3rd Place – Trevor Byram of Waverly-Shell Rock

4th Place – Raquen Saffold of East

5th Place – Evan Baker of West

6th Place – Latarian Williams of Dubuque Senior

1st Place Match

Bryce Pilcher (Cedar Falls) 36-6, Sr. over Devin Ludwig (Epworth) 17-8, So. (Fall 1:56).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Devin Ludwig (Epworth) 17-8, So. over Trevor Byram (Waverly-Shell Rock) 34-11, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Trevor Byram (Waverly-Shell Rock) 34-11, Sr. over Raquen Saffold (East) 9-12, Jr. (Fall 1:50).

5th Place Match

Evan Baker (West) 6-20, Jr. over Latarian Williams (Dubuque Senior) 7-14, Sr. (Fall 3:41).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Max Lyon of Epworth

2nd Place – Tyrell Gordon of East

3rd Place – Carter Roberts of Mason City

4th Place – Dylan Meyer of West

5th Place – Dylan Eggleston of Waverly-Shell Rock

6th Place – Tommy Custer of Cedar Falls

1st Place Match

Max Lyon (Epworth) 45-0, Sr. over Tyrell Gordon (East) 40-4, Jr. (MD 10-0).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Tyrell Gordon (East) 40-4, Jr. over Carter Roberts (Mason City) 22-8, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Carter Roberts (Mason City) 22-8, Sr. over Dylan Meyer (West) 18-14, Sr. (Dec 10-4).

5th Place Match

Dylan Eggleston (Waverly-Shell Rock) 16-19, So. over Tommy Custer (Cedar Falls) 14-30, . (Fall 4:29).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Isaac Bartel of Mason City

2nd Place – Eric Gleiter of East

3rd Place – Brayden Wolf of Waverly-Shell Rock

4th Place – Luke Kluesner of Epworth

5th Place – Jordan Fox of Marshalltown

6th Place – Brenden Burton of West

1st Place Match

Isaac Bartel (Mason City) 25-3, Sr. over Eric Gleiter (East) 32-11, Sr. (Fall 2:52).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Eric Gleiter (East) 32-11, Sr. over Brayden Wolf (Waverly-Shell Rock) 27-20, Fr. (TB-1 2-1).

3rd Place Match

Brayden Wolf (Waverly-Shell Rock) 27-20, Fr. over Luke Kluesner (Epworth) 27-3, Sr. (Inj. 0:00).

5th Place Match

Jordan Fox (Marshalltown) 25-12, Jr. over Brenden Burton (West) 7-12, So. (TF-1.5 6:00 (16-1)).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Sam Gerst of West

2nd Place – Jacob Eggleston of Waverly-Shell Rock

3rd Place – Freddie Hosch of Epworth

4th Place – Payne Johnson of East

5th Place – Jordan Anderson of Marshalltown

6th Place – Justin Campbell of Cedar Falls

1st Place Match

Sam Gerst (West) 29-5, Sr. over Jacob Eggleston (Waverly-Shell Rock) 42-7, Sr. (Dec 6-1).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Jacob Eggleston (Waverly-Shell Rock) 42-7, Sr. over Freddie Hosch (Epworth) 32-19, Jr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Freddie Hosch (Epworth) 32-19, Jr. over Payne Johnson (East) 23-11, Sr. (Dec 10-6).

5th Place Match

Jordan Anderson (Marshalltown) 4-1, Fr. over Justin Campbell (Cedar Falls) 15-26, . (Fall 1:13).

285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Aaron Costello of Epworth

2nd Place – Omar Begic of East

3rd Place – Andrew Snyder of Waverly-Shell Rock

4th Place – Mitch Demmer of Dubuque Senior

5th Place – Brendon Claussen of West

6th Place – Troy Monahan of Mason City

1st Place Match

Aaron Costello (Epworth) 46-0, Sr. over Omar Begic (East) 37-4, Sr. (Fall 3:04).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Omar Begic (East) 37-4, Sr. over Andrew Snyder (Waverly-Shell Rock) 30-18, So. (Dec 3-1).

3rd Place Match

Andrew Snyder (Waverly-Shell Rock) 30-18, So. over Mitch Demmer (Dubuque Senior) 20-11, Sr. (SV-1 3-1).

5th Place Match

Brendon Claussen (West) 7-13, Sr. over Troy Monahan (Mason City) 15-14, So. (Fall 5:31).

Class 2A, District 8

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jacob Mielke of Pocahontas

2nd Place – Trey Nelson of Webster City

3rd Place – Coledon Bethel of Southeast Valley

4th Place – Tyler Stein of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

1st Place Match

Jacob Mielke (Pocahontas) 31-8, So. over Trey Nelson (Webster City) 33-10, Sr. (Dec 17-12).

2nd Place Match

Trey Nelson (Webster City) 33-10, Sr. over Coledon Bethel (Southeast Valley) 29-16, So. (Fall 0:59).

3rd Place Match

Coledon Bethel (Southeast Valley) 29-16, So. over Tyler Stein (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 14-23, Fr. (Dec 3-2).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Drake Doolittle of Webster City

2nd Place – Eric Faught of Clear Lake

3rd Place – Austin Case of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura

4th Place – Garrett Tasler of Greene County

1st Place Match

Drake Doolittle (Webster City) 40-2, So. over Eric Faught (Clear Lake) 38-2, So. (Dec 8-5).

2nd Place Match

Eric Faught (Clear Lake) 38-2, So. over Austin Case (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 37-14, Sr. (Fall 1:23).

3rd Place Match

Austin Case (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 37-14, Sr. over Garrett Tasler (Greene County) 25-22, Fr. (Fall 1:02).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Shea Ruffridge of Pocahontas

2nd Place – Cresten Craven of Humboldt

3rd Place – Cameron Petersen of Algona

4th Place – Sam Hemmestad of Southeast Valley

1st Place Match

Shea Ruffridge (Pocahontas) 38-3, Jr. over Cresten Craven (Humboldt) 35-11, Fr. (Fall 0:55).

2nd Place Match

Cresten Craven (Humboldt) 35-11, Fr. over Cameron Petersen (Algona) 29-17, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Cameron Petersen (Algona) 29-17, Sr. over Sam Hemmestad (Southeast Valley) 11-28, So. (Fall 2:52).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Connor Johnson of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

2nd Place – Zach Anderson of Roland-Story

3rd Place – Cole Johnson of Algona

4th Place – Zach Kollmorgen of Humboldt

1st Place Match

Connor Johnson (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 29-5, Jr. over Zach Anderson (Roland-Story) 29-14, Sr. (Fall 5:13).

2nd Place Match

Zach Anderson (Roland-Story) 29-14, Sr. over Cole Johnson (Algona) 16-15, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Cole Johnson (Algona) 16-15, So. over Zach Kollmorgen (Humboldt) 14-13, Jr. (Dec 1-0).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Carson Hartnett of Webster City

2nd Place – Trey Lawrence of Southeast Valley

3rd Place – Braxton Doebel of Clear Lake

4th Place – Carson Devine of Algona

1st Place Match

Carson Hartnett (Webster City) 27-4, Jr. over Trey Lawrence (Southeast Valley) 38-9, Jr. (Dec 5-3).

2nd Place Match

Trey Lawrence (Southeast Valley) 38-9, Jr. over Braxton Doebel (Clear Lake) 31-11, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Braxton Doebel (Clear Lake) 31-11, So. over Carson Devine (Algona) 29-17, So. (Fall 4:15).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tanner Abbas of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

2nd Place – Joey Busse of Humboldt

3rd Place – Luke Rohmiller of Webster City

4th Place – Kristian Gunderson of Forest City

1st Place Match

Tanner Abbas (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 39-4, Jr. over Luke Rohmiller (Webster City) 33-10, Jr. (Dec 12-7).

2nd Place Match

Joey Busse (Humboldt) 41-8, So. over Luke Rohmiller (Webster City) 33-10, Jr. (Dec 9-4).

3rd Place Match

Joey Busse (Humboldt) 41-8, So. over Kristian Gunderson (Forest City) 21-22, Fr. (Fall 1:30).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ryan Leisure of Clear Lake

2nd Place – Clayton Reis of Pocahontas

3rd Place – Elijah Torres of Humboldt

4th Place – Gabriel Yingst of Woodward-Granger

1st Place Match

Ryan Leisure (Clear Lake) 35-0, Sr. over Clayton Reis (Pocahontas) 35-12, Sr. (Fall 1:15).

2nd Place Match

Clayton Reis (Pocahontas) 35-12, Sr. over Elijah Torres (Humboldt) 33-10, Jr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Elijah Torres (Humboldt) 33-10, Jr. over Gabriel Yingst (Woodward-Granger) 27-27, So. (Dec 8-3).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jaden Kampen of Humboldt

2nd Place – Austin Scharlau of Woodward-Granger

3rd Place – Dakota Hennigar of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

4th Place – Tyler Reis of Pocahontas

1st Place Match

Jaden Kampen (Humboldt) 38-8, Sr. over Austin Scharlau (Woodward-Granger) 40-16, Jr. (Dec 5-2).

2nd Place Match

Austin Scharlau (Woodward-Granger) 40-16, Jr. over Dakota Hennigar (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 26-16, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Dakota Hennigar (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 26-16, Sr. over Tyler Reis (Pocahontas) 31-16, So. (Dec 6-0).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Reymundo Vasquez of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

2nd Place – Gus Arnold of Humboldt

3rd Place – Kaelan Lundberg of Southeast Valley

4th Place – Austin Chase of Algona

1st Place Match

Reymundo Vasquez (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 27-12, Jr. over Gus Arnold (Humboldt) 34-6, Sr. (Dec 3-2).

2nd Place Match

Gus Arnold (Humboldt) 34-6, Sr. over Kaelan Lundberg (Southeast Valley) 32-14, Sr. (Dec 5-1).

3rd Place Match

Kaelan Lundberg (Southeast Valley) 32-14, Sr. over Austin Chase (Algona) 25-22, Jr. (Fall 2:19).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Zane Williams of Webster City

2nd Place – Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley

3rd Place – Conner Shaw of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura

4th Place – Sam Wigans of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

1st Place Match

Zane Williams (Webster City) 35-8, Jr. over Kyler Fisher (Southeast Valley) 45-3, So. (Dec 5-4).

2nd Place Match

Kyler Fisher (Southeast Valley) 45-3, So. over Conner Shaw (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 42-4, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Conner Shaw (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 42-4, Sr. over Sam Wigans (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 20-16, So. (Fall 0:51).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tanner Vermaas of Woodward-Granger

2nd Place – Mason Carpenter of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

3rd Place – Isaiah Yoder of Greene County

4th Place – Philip Minkler of Pocahontas

1st Place Match

Tanner Vermaas (Woodward-Granger) 45-2, Sr. over Mason Carpenter (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 33-10, Jr. (Dec 7-0).

2nd Place Match

Mason Carpenter (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 33-10, Jr. over Isaiah Yoder (Greene County) 37-9, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Isaiah Yoder (Greene County) 37-9, Sr. over Philip Minkler (Pocahontas) 20-9, Jr. (MD 13-2).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Cody Fisher of Woodward-Granger

2nd Place – Caleb Olson of Webster City

3rd Place – Ben Powers of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

4th Place – Dalton Mennenga of Clear Lake

1st Place Match

Cody Fisher (Woodward-Granger) 43-5, Fr. over Caleb Olson (Webster City) 22-6, So. (Fall 1:39).

2nd Place Match

Caleb Olson (Webster City) 22-6, So. over Ben Powers (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 18-14, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Ben Powers (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 18-14, Sr. over Dalton Mennenga (Clear Lake) 16-25, Jr. (Fall 1:32).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Hunter Ruth of Greene County

2nd Place – Dominick Etherington of Algona

3rd Place – James Cherry of Webster City

4th Place – Tim Elliott of Pocahontas

1st Place Match

Hunter Ruth (Greene County) 30-3, Sr. over Dominick Etherington (Algona) 31-7, Jr. (Dec 5-1).

2nd Place Match

Dominick Etherington (Algona) 31-7, Jr. over James Cherry (Webster City) 20-6, Jr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

James Cherry (Webster City) 20-6, Jr. over Tim Elliott (Pocahontas) 30-15, Jr. (Dec 9-6).

285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Spencer Trenary of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

2nd Place – Josh Wegener of Algona

3rd Place – Justin Jones of Humboldt

4th Place – Clayton McFarland of Southeast Valley

1st Place Match

Spencer Trenary (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 13-0, So. over Josh Wegener (Algona) 27-5, Sr. (Fall 3:23).

2nd Place Match

Josh Wegener (Algona) 27-5, Sr. over Justin Jones (Humboldt) 28-9, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Justin Jones (Humboldt) 28-9, So. over Clayton McFarland (Southeast Valley) 30-16, So. (Dec 9-4).

Class 2A, District 4

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Alex Bangs of Ballard

2nd Place – Joe Jacobs of Osage

3rd Place – Taylor Kolthoff of Sh-bcluw

4th Place – Jake Vawter of West Marshall

1st Place Match

Alex Bangs (Ballard) 23-20, Fr. over Joe Jacobs (Osage) 30-26, So. (Dec 11-10).

2nd Place Match

Joe Jacobs (Osage) 30-26, So. over Taylor Kolthoff (Sh-bcluw) 36-11, Fr. (Dec 5-3).

3rd Place Match

Taylor Kolthoff (Sh-bcluw) 36-11, Fr. over Jake Vawter (West Marshall) 25-18, Fr. (Inj. 4:31).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Hunter Pfantz of West Marshall

2nd Place – Ian Showers of Sh-bcluw

3rd Place – Jim Chism of Ballard

4th Place – Wanya Pace of Charles City

1st Place Match

Hunter Pfantz (West Marshall) 31-10, Jr. over Ian Showers (Sh-bcluw) 37-6, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:39 (18-2)).

2nd Place Match

Ian Showers (Sh-bcluw) 37-6, Sr. over Jim Chism (Ballard) 23-20, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Jim Chism (Ballard) 23-20, So. over Wanya Pace (Charles City) 11-12, Jr. (Dec 8-4).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Nick Meling of East Marshall/GMG

2nd Place – Sinjin Briggs of Gilbert

3rd Place – Hunter Allen of Sh-bcluw

4th Place – Nolan Byrnes of Osage

1st Place Match

Nick Meling (East Marshall/GMG) 41-4, Sr. over Sinjin Briggs (Gilbert) 46-6, Sr. (Dec 6-2).

2nd Place Match

Sinjin Briggs (Gilbert) 46-6, Sr. over Hunter Allen (Sh-bcluw) 17-21, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:35 (17-0)).

3rd Place Match

Hunter Allen (Sh-bcluw) 17-21, Jr. over Nolan Byrnes (Osage) 10-30, Fr. (MD 8-0).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dante Tacchia of Iowa Falls-Alden

2nd Place – Stephen Shuka of Gilbert

3rd Place – Carter Proffitt of Charles City

4th Place – Grant Cory of North Polk

1st Place Match

Dante Tacchia (Iowa Falls-Alden) 38-1, Sr. over Stephen Shuka (Gilbert) 40-8, Sr. (M. For.).

2nd Place Match

Stephen Shuka (Gilbert) 40-8, Sr. over Carter Proffitt (Charles City) 25-10, Fr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Carter Proffitt (Charles City) 25-10, Fr. over Grant Cory (North Polk) 18-18, So. (Fall 3:57).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jarrett Miller of Ballard

2nd Place – Nate Lasher of Charles City

3rd Place – Brody Roll of Osage

4th Place – Brock Harris of Gilbert

1st Place Match

Jarrett Miller (Ballard) 35-8, Jr. over Nate Lasher (Charles City) 20-7, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:34 (20-5)).

2nd Place Match

Nate Lasher (Charles City) 20-7, Sr. over Brody Roll (Osage) 28-29, So. (Fall 0:59).

3rd Place Match

Brody Roll (Osage) 28-29, So. over Brock Harris (Gilbert) 28-16, Jr. (Dec 6-2).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Skyler Noftsger of Ballard

2nd Place – Dawson Riemenschneider of East Marshall/GMG

3rd Place – Mitchell Schotanus of Osage

4th Place – Josiah Dorow of Sh-bcluw

1st Place Match

Skyler Noftsger (Ballard) 42-4, So. over Dawson Riemenschneider (East Marshall/GMG) 28-21, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:21 (15-0)).

2nd Place Match

Dawson Riemenschneider (East Marshall/GMG) 28-21, Jr. over Mitchell Schotanus (Osage) 25-27, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Mitchell Schotanus (Osage) 25-27, So. over Josiah Dorow (Sh-bcluw) 27-11, Sr. (Inj. 0:00).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dylan Koresh of Charles City

2nd Place – Tate Battani of Ballard

3rd Place – Jacob Larimore of Gilbert

4th Place – Jack Maitland of Ap-gc

1st Place Match

Dylan Koresh (Charles City) 25-13, So. over Tate Battani (Ballard) 31-10, Jr. (Dec 11-9).

2nd Place Match

Tate Battani (Ballard) 31-10, Jr. over Jacob Larimore (Gilbert) 41-11, Sr. (Dec 9-4).

3rd Place Match

Jacob Larimore (Gilbert) 41-11, Sr. over Jack Maitland (Ap-gc) 15-20, So. (Fall 3:31).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Derek Fox of Osage

2nd Place – Isaac Shelton of Hampton-Dumont

3rd Place – Lansin Lacina of East Marshall/GMG

4th Place – Eric Swart of Gilbert

1st Place Match

Derek Fox (Osage) 25-5, Sr. over Isaac Shelton (Hampton-Dumont) 21-6, Sr. (Fall 4:30).

2nd Place Match

Isaac Shelton (Hampton-Dumont) 21-6, Sr. over Lansin Lacina (East Marshall/GMG) 19-19, Sr. (Fall 1:05).

3rd Place Match

Lansin Lacina (East Marshall/GMG) 19-19, Sr. over Eric Swart (Gilbert) 25-10, Jr. (Dec 7-1).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – John Fulk of Ballard

2nd Place – Zach Williams of Osage

3rd Place – Noah Bandstra of East Marshall/GMG

1st Place Match

John Fulk (Ballard) 29-9, Sr. over Zach Williams (Osage) 35-23, Fr. (Fall 3:37).

2nd Place Match

Zach Williams (Osage) 35-23, Fr. over Noah Bandstra (East Marshall/GMG) 32-12, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Noah Bandstra (East Marshall/GMG) 32-12, So. over () , . (Bye).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Brock Jennings of Osage

2nd Place – Michael Kent of Iowa Falls-Alden

3rd Place – Kenton Brekke of Ballard

4th Place – Cole Nauman of East Marshall/GMG

1st Place Match

Brock Jennings (Osage) 52-2, Sr. over Michael Kent (Iowa Falls-Alden) 34-5, Sr. (Dec 9-2).

2nd Place Match

Michael Kent (Iowa Falls-Alden) 34-5, Sr. over Kenton Brekke (Ballard) 26-16, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Kenton Brekke (Ballard) 26-16, Sr. over Cole Nauman (East Marshall/GMG) 28-19, So. (Fall 2:27).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ben Lee of Ballard

2nd Place – Alex Koehler of Charles City

3rd Place – Dalton Chipp of Hampton-Dumont

4th Place – Aiden Carr of Gilbert

1st Place Match

Ben Lee (Ballard) 38-9, Jr. over Alex Koehler (Charles City) 24-12, Sr. (Fall 3:21).

2nd Place Match

Alex Koehler (Charles City) 24-12, Sr. over Dalton Chipp (Hampton-Dumont) 25-19, So. (MD 13-4).

3rd Place Match

Dalton Chipp (Hampton-Dumont) 25-19, So. over Aiden Carr (Gilbert) 25-26, Fr. (Dec 5-2).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Seth Moore of Ballard

2nd Place – Christian Harder of Gilbert

3rd Place – Sam Niichel of Charles City

4th Place – Caleb Engle of Sh-bcluw

1st Place Match

Seth Moore (Ballard) 33-3, Sr. over Christian Harder (Gilbert) 35-6, Sr. (Fall 2:37).

2nd Place Match

Christian Harder (Gilbert) 35-6, Sr. over Sam Niichel (Charles City) 20-16, Jr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Sam Niichel (Charles City) 20-16, Jr. over Caleb Engle (Sh-bcluw) 19-24, Sr. (Fall 1:42).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Caleb Ring of Osage

2nd Place – Aaron Maloy of Charles City

3rd Place – Joe Hofbauer of Ballard

4th Place – Ben Krafta of West Marshall

1st Place Match

Caleb Ring (Osage) 38-1, Sr. over Aaron Maloy (Charles City) 28-7, Sr. (Dec 2-1).

2nd Place Match

Aaron Maloy (Charles City) 28-7, Sr. over Joe Hofbauer (Ballard) 11-10, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Joe Hofbauer (Ballard) 11-10, So. over Ben Krafta (West Marshall) 5-23, Jr. (Fall 1:44).

285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Colin Anderson of Ballard

2nd Place – Eli Harris of Gilbert

3rd Place – Luke Hillegas of Charles City

4th Place – Ryne Fuller of Sh-bcluw

1st Place Match

Colin Anderson (Ballard) 38-8, Jr. over Eli Harris (Gilbert) 46-6, Sr. (Dec 6-0).

2nd Place Match

Eli Harris (Gilbert) 46-6, Sr. over Luke Hillegas (Charles City) 27-11, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Luke Hillegas (Charles City) 27-11, Sr. over Ryne Fuller (Sh-bcluw) 23-22, Jr. (Fall 1:38).

Class 2A, District 1

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jack Thomsen of Union

2nd Place – Carter Weeks of Vinton-Shellsburg

3rd Place – Dylan Robinson of New Hampton

4th Place – Matthew Slifka of Crestwood

1st Place Match

Jack Thomsen (Union) 34-3, Fr. over Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 34-7, Jr. (Dec 4-1).

2nd Place Match

Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 34-7, Jr. over Dylan Robinson (New Hampton) 45-10, Sr. (Dec 5-2).

3rd Place Match

Dylan Robinson (New Hampton) 45-10, Sr. over Matthew Slifka (Crestwood) 26-22, Fr. (Fall 1:02).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Caleb Fuessley of Center Point-Urbana

2nd Place – Gabe Lewis of Denver-Tripoli

3rd Place – Kaden Anderlik of Crestwood

4th Place – Mason Cleveland of New Hampton

1st Place Match

Caleb Fuessley (Center Point-Urbana) 40-3, So. over Gabe Lewis (Denver-Tripoli) 42-5, Fr. (Dec 5-2).

2nd Place Match

Gabe Lewis (Denver-Tripoli) 42-5, Fr. over Kaden Anderlik (Crestwood) 38-7, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Kaden Anderlik (Crestwood) 38-7, So. over Mason Cleveland (New Hampton) 43-11, So. (Dec 5-4).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Blake Steege of Denver-Tripoli

2nd Place – Philip Ihde of Decorah

3rd Place – Luke Radeke of Vinton-Shellsburg

4th Place – Gunner Rodgers of North Fayette Valley

1st Place Match

Blake Steege (Denver-Tripoli) 24-2, Jr. over Philip Ihde (Decorah) 23-2, Jr. (Fall 1:22).

2nd Place Match

Philip Ihde (Decorah) 23-2, Jr. over Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 33-9, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 33-9, So. over Gunner Rodgers (North Fayette Valley) 27-11, So. (Dec 11-8).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Michael Millage of New Hampton

2nd Place – Riley Wright of Denver-Tripoli

3rd Place – Austin Parmely of Oelwein

4th Place – Matthew Doyle of Independence

1st Place Match

Michael Millage (New Hampton) 20-1, Jr. over Riley Wright (Denver-Tripoli) 45-4, So. (Dec 7-3).

2nd Place Match

Riley Wright (Denver-Tripoli) 45-4, So. over Austin Parmely (Oelwein) 39-8, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Austin Parmely (Oelwein) 39-8, Sr. over Matthew Doyle (Independence) 33-25, Fr. (Dec 10-3).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Noah Fye of New Hampton

2nd Place – Ryan Steffen of Crestwood

3rd Place – Adam Hansen of Center Point-Urbana

4th Place – Brock Radeke of Vinton-Shellsburg

1st Place Match

Noah Fye (New Hampton) 49-5, Jr. over Ryan Steffen (Crestwood) 42-7, Jr. (Dec 8-2).

2nd Place Match

Ryan Steffen (Crestwood) 42-7, Jr. over Adam Hansen (Center Point-Urbana) 34-11, Fr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Adam Hansen (Center Point-Urbana) 34-11, Fr. over Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 25-17, So. (Dec 2-0).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Keaton Geerts of New Hampton

2nd Place – Caleb Wilson of Denver-Tripoli

3rd Place – Colter Bye of Crestwood

4th Place – Tanner Erickson-Dale of Independence

1st Place Match

Keaton Geerts (New Hampton) 53-1, Sr. over Caleb Wilson (Denver-Tripoli) 40-9, Jr. (Fall 1:36).

2nd Place Match

Caleb Wilson (Denver-Tripoli) 40-9, Jr. over Colter Bye (Crestwood) 36-15, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Colter Bye (Crestwood) 36-15, So. over Tanner Erickson-Dale (Independence) 33-23, Sr. (Dec 4-1).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Carter Block of Oelwein

2nd Place – Scott Betterton of Vinton-Shellsburg

3rd Place – John Ebaugh of Denver-Tripoli

4th Place – Chris Guest of Crestwood

1st Place Match

Carter Block (Oelwein) 34-6, Sr. over John Ebaugh (Denver-Tripoli) 43-14, Fr. (Dec 7-3).

2nd Place Match

Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 32-12, So. over John Ebaugh (Denver-Tripoli) 43-14, Fr. (Dec 4-1).

3rd Place Match

Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 32-12, So. over Chris Guest (Crestwood) 35-20, Jr. (Fall 1:52).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Cael Krueger of Denver-Tripoli

2nd Place – Trae Pecinovsky of Crestwood

3rd Place – Bryan Graves of Oelwein

4th Place – Payton Pelke of Union

1st Place Match

Cael Krueger (Denver-Tripoli) 47-3, So. over Trae Pecinovsky (Crestwood) 42-9, Sr. (Dec 8-6).

2nd Place Match

Trae Pecinovsky (Crestwood) 42-9, Sr. over Bryan Graves (Oelwein) 31-16, So. (Fall 1:46).

3rd Place Match

Bryan Graves (Oelwein) 31-16, So. over Payton Pelke (Union) 21-27, Jr. (Fall 5:21).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ryan Gorman of New Hampton

2nd Place – Isaiah Mitchell of Decorah

3rd Place – Cole Davis of Independence

4th Place – Dylan Wagner of Vinton-Shellsburg

1st Place Match

Ryan Gorman (New Hampton) 52-3, Sr. over Isaiah Mitchell (Decorah) 26-9, Sr. (Fall 1:39).

2nd Place Match

Isaiah Mitchell (Decorah) 26-9, Sr. over Cole Davis (Independence) 20-14, Fr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Cole Davis (Independence) 20-14, Fr. over Dylan Wagner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 15-22, Sr. (Fall 3:56).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Noah Glaser of New Hampton

2nd Place – Austin Duffy of Oelwein

3rd Place – Kort Johnson of Vinton-Shellsburg

4th Place – Brady Brocka of Denver-Tripoli

1st Place Match

Noah Glaser (New Hampton) 50-8, Jr. over Austin Duffy (Oelwein) 31-4, Sr. (Dec 5-3).

2nd Place Match

Austin Duffy (Oelwein) 31-4, Sr. over Kort Johnson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 31-10, Jr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Kort Johnson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 31-10, Jr. over Brady Brocka (Denver-Tripoli) 28-25, So. (MD 10-0).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Blain Swenson of Waukon

2nd Place – Peyton Nolting of Independence

3rd Place – Daniel Ott of Decorah

4th Place – Trever Dorn of Denver-Tripoli

1st Place Match

Blain Swenson (Waukon) 34-10, Sr. over Daniel Ott (Decorah) 20-6, Sr. (Dec 11-5).

2nd Place Match

Peyton Nolting (Independence) 31-15, Sr. over Daniel Ott (Decorah) 20-6, Sr. (Fall 0:38).

3rd Place Match

Peyton Nolting (Independence) 31-15, Sr. over Trever Dorn (Denver-Tripoli) 20-14, Fr. (Dec 8-2).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Hunter Crawford of Independence

2nd Place – Trevor Trende of Crestwood

3rd Place – Andy Lillegraven of Decorah

4th Place – Chase Boddicker of Center Point-Urbana

1st Place Match

Hunter Crawford (Independence) 20-8, Jr. over Andy Lillegraven (Decorah) 33-8, Jr. (Dec 4-3).

2nd Place Match

Trevor Trende (Crestwood) 36-12, Sr. over Andy Lillegraven (Decorah) 33-8, Jr. (Fall 1:29).

3rd Place Match

Trevor Trende (Crestwood) 36-12, Sr. over Chase Boddicker (Center Point-Urbana) 12-16, Sr. (Fall 2:28).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jordan Baumler of North Fayette Valley

2nd Place – Noah Hopp of New Hampton

3rd Place – Keenan Bahlmann of Denver-Tripoli

4th Place – Tanner Calderwood of GRNT

1st Place Match

Jordan Baumler (North Fayette Valley) 25-4, Jr. over Noah Hopp (New Hampton) 41-14, Sr. (Dec 5-3).

2nd Place Match

Noah Hopp (New Hampton) 41-14, Sr. over Keenan Bahlmann (Denver-Tripoli) 33-13, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Keenan Bahlmann (Denver-Tripoli) 33-13, Sr. over Tanner Calderwood (GRNT) 26-14, Sr. (Fall 1:08).

285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ethan Lape of North Fayette Valley

2nd Place – Michael Ahrendsen of Union

3rd Place – Brock Farley of Denver-Tripoli

4th Place – Jacob Knutson of Crestwood

1st Place Match

Ethan Lape (North Fayette Valley) 30-2, Sr. over Michael Ahrendsen (Union) 14-3, Sr. (Fall 5:53).

2nd Place Match

Michael Ahrendsen (Union) 14-3, Sr. over Brock Farley (Denver-Tripoli) 39-11, So. (Fall 1:20).

3rd Place Match

Brock Farley (Denver-Tripoli) 39-11, So. over Jacob Knutson (Crestwood) 31-16, Jr. (Dec 3-0).