Color the Wind is cancelled

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa. – Larry Day is one of the organizers for Color the Wind Kite Festival 2017. He says the event is cancelled because of the weather. Their main priority is the safety for the kite flyers and the general public.

CBS This Morning was set to cover the event. Day says he has already spoken to their producers and they will cover the story on February 17, 2018.

The art center is still doing their Color the Wind indoor art festival. That event is Friday the 19th from 4 PM to 9 PM and that Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM.