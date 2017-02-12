Color the Wind is cancelled

HANNA FUNK By Published: Updated:
COLOR THE WIND

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa. – Larry Day is one of the organizers for Color the Wind Kite Festival 2017. He says the event is cancelled because of the weather. Their main priority is the safety for the kite flyers and the general public.

CBS This Morning was set to cover the event. Day says he has already spoken to their producers and they will cover the story on February 17, 2018.

The art center is still doing their Color the Wind indoor art festival. That event is Friday the 19th from 4 PM to 9 PM and that Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s