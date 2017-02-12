Rochester firefighters deal with toxic gas

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A HAZMAT team was called out after an apparent suicide attempt.

Rochester law enforcement had been on the lookout for a vehicle after getting a 911 call around 9:30 pm Saturday about a suicidal subject. The vehicle was located around 4:15 am Sunday at Sunrise Trailer Park in the 7600 block of Highway 63 North.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies removed an awake female from the car. The Rochester Fire Department was called to deal with household chemicals that had been mixed in a pail to create a toxic gas. Two engines, the HAZMAT team and a battalion chief responded.

Firefighters wearing SCUBA gear used gas detectors and chemical testing paper to assess the situation and found no continuing danger. Fire crews arranged for the containment and disposal of the chemicals in the pail.

The female removed from the car was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Authorities say she is not a resident of the trailer park.

Deputy Fire Chief Steve Belau says people should remember to never mix household chemicals except as specified in instructions because they can produce toxic gases and fumes. He says Rochester firefighters usually respond once a year to a situation where someone trying to clean and disinfect has mixed two cleaning products together.