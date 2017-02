Related Coverage Students kick off the plunging

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the Polar Plunge has been a record breaking success.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says 1,100 people raised $262,000 by jumping into the freezing waters at Foster Arend Park in Rochester on Friday and Saturday. He says those set new records and beat 2016’s 945 plungers bringing in $250,000.

Sheriff Torgerson says this also means the 16 years of the Rochester Polar Plunge has now raised over $2 million for Special Olympics Minnesota.