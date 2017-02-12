Skating for kids

MASON CITY, Iowa- The Make-A-Wish Skating Party was held at Roller City in Mason City on Sunday.

Three dollars from each admission went towards helping grant wishes for children going through life-threatening medical conditions.

“Giving them [children] a care free time whether that’s at home, having something come in to help their day-to-day life, or maybe even go on a trip and be able to relax and be themselves and not have to worry for once,” said Make-A-Wish volunteer Val Plagge.

Olivia Cruise and her family from Forest City attended the event to support Make-A-Wish and children in Iowa. Cruise was diagnosed with a muscle disease when she was three months ago. Last year, the Make-A-Wish Foundation took her family on a trip to Disney World to see some of her favorite characters.

“Minnie Mouse is my favorite,” said Cruise.

The event was the second year Roller City held the Make-A-Wish Skating Party.