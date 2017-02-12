ALBERT LEA, Minn- The 24th Annual Big Island Rendezvous Historical Fair was held at Northbridge Mall Feb.11-12.

There were crafts from the Fur Trade Era to the Cowboy Era. People were able to check 40 tables set up with all kinds of items like dream-catchers, leather bags and candles.

There were live music from a variety of time periods.

“It’s fun to see these people, it’s fun to see the public, to see who comes, a lot of times during this, I get a lot of people approaching about how to you get into this, how do you get started doing a rendezvous,” said Big Island Rendezvous Historical Fair founder Perry Vining.