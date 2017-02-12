Two arrested after after vehicle thefts in North Iowa

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office

ROCKWELL, Iowa – Two people have been arrested in two cases of auto theft.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle from 5596 Raven Avenue SE in Rockwell around 9:47 am Saturday.  At about 10:40 am, it got a report of a suspicious vehicle at 15341 340th Street in Manly.  The stolen vehicle from Rockwell was found at the Manly address.

Jeremy Noah
Jeremy Noah

However, it was discovered that the Manly address had been broken into and another vehicle had been stolen.

The second stolen vehicle was eventually located at the Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood and 39-year-old Jeremy Noah of Mason City and 26-year-old Leah Stout of Belmond were arrested.

Both are charged with two counts of 2nd degree theft and one count of 3rd degree burglary.  Stout is being held on $5,000 bond while Noah is being held without bond for a Wright County warrant for nonpayment of child support.

Leah Stout
Leah Stout

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this matter.  The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

