Woman arrested for allegedly shooting a handgun

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly firing a gun in city limits.

Mason City police were sent to 1417 North Carolina Place around 9:32 pm Saturday after a caller reported a female outside her residence had fired a shot with a handgun.

Officers arrived on scene and took Darce Ostercamp of Mason City into custody. She’s been accused of discharging a firearm in city limits, a simple misdemeanor carrying a fine of $300 and up to 30 days in jail.

The Mason City Fire Department, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol all assisted at the scene.