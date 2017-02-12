Woman arrested for allegedly shooting a handgun

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
mcpd

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly firing a gun in city limits.

Mason City police were sent to 1417 North Carolina Place around 9:32 pm Saturday after a caller reported a female outside her residence had fired a shot with a handgun.

Officers arrived on scene and took Darce Ostercamp of Mason City into custody.  She’s been accused of discharging a firearm in city limits, a simple misdemeanor carrying a fine of $300 and up to 30 days in jail.

The Mason City Fire Department, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol all assisted at the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s