Bad trends for girls in Iowa’s justice system

DES MOINES, Iowa – A study finds that girls who get arrested are spending longer in juvenile detention and more of them are being sent to adult criminal court.

It says juvenile female offenders in Iowa spent an average of 10.7 days in detention in 2011 and that rose to 15 days in 2015. And despite a decrease in the number of juvenile court cases, a higher proportion of female offenders were waived into adult court and there was a “drastic increase” in the overrepresentation of juvenile females of color.

“A series of recommendations have been developed and are presented within this report to support system and service initiatives to better the lives of this specific population of females involved in Iowa’s juvenile justice system,” stated Jennifer Tibbetts, chair of the Iowa Task Force for Young Women. “While the compilation of this information is complete, the work is just beginning. What is put into action from these recommendations will be a reflection of the state’s commitment to these girls.”

The Iowa Department of Human Rights’ Division of Criminal and Juvenile Justice Planning conducted the study in coordination with the Friends of the Iowa Commission on the Status of Women and the Iowa Task Force for Young Women.

To see the entire report, click here.