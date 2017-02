Belmond-Klemme’s Cameron Beminio was dealt a tough hand this school year, losing his father, Tony Beminio, who was one of the two Des Moines police officer’s killed in the ambush style attack on November 2nd. But Cameron, now just days away from the state wrestling tournament, is remembering his late father’s advice on the mats and finding a drive to win it all. Click on the video tab for the story.

