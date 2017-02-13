Community members demand action from civic leaders during town hall meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Since this past election, many people in the Rochester area have been motivated to get more involved in local government. That was made apparent during a town hall meeting hosted by Rochester For Justice on Monday night.

The Lift Every Voice Town Hall featured a panel of 14 city, county, and school leaders who fielded questions and concerns from the community about where they’d like to see the future of the region go.

There was a lot of discussions about transportation needs, affordable housing, as well as racial disparities. A message that was reiterated to the panel throughout the night was the public’s demand for the leaders to create policies that will address these types off issues.

”The idea that these civil leaders are fully responsible for creating policies that would lead to change,” explains Kamau Wilkins with Rochester For Justice. “Instead of saying, “I don’t like the way things are going,” they in fact need to write the bills, they need to write that policy so we can immediately start seeing change.”

There wasn’t just a call to action for the panel though, Wilkins discussed what the community needs to do to keep the motivation that will create change going.

“They should make sure that they’re going out and participating in local government because the opportunities are available to them, those opportunities actually exist,” he adds.

While there wasn’t enough time to get to everyone’s questions and comments, R4J announced they will begin planning another town hall. They hope to hold it on a weekend so State and even Federal law makers could possibly attend. Besides that, the organization is planning a community potluck.