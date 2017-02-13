County looking for public feedback on new plan

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- When a natural disaster strikes county officials want to be prepared to help the public in any way they can. That’s why officials in Freeborn County are reviewing its game plan for when an emergency occurs and they need your help.

Freeborn County Emergency Management’s main goal is the safety of the community. The department is currently working with the University of Minnesota Duluth to update the county’s multi-hazard mitigation plan.

Counties need to update the plans every five years in order to be eligible for federal funding for emergency relief following a disaster.

For instance, if we were to have flood waters damage roadways the mitigation plan would lay out how and when they would be repaired.

In order to enhance the plan county leaders are reaching out to the public for feedback. They say the flooding we saw during the fall of 2016 is fresh on the minds of residents and the county wants to ensure any issues that came up then don’t occur the next time water levels start to rise.

“We want to get input from people who have been here and living in the county for many years,” said Rich Hall, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office. “They know what type of incidents that we are susceptible to and so if we can look at what we’re susceptible to then we’ll have a better idea on how to deal with it.”

If you have input for these plans you can contact Hall at the Freeborn County Government Center. They are hoping to have gathered all public input by March 15th.