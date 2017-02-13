Couple celebrating 78th Valentine’s Day

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Just in time for Valentine’s Day, we have a heart-warming story for you. Roy and Mabel Welch met in 1938 in Kensett, IA. Roy was delivering beer to the tavern when Mabel walked in the door.

“She came in and it struck me then she was a person I’d like to meet, which I did of course,” Roy said.

And it didn’t take long for the two to connect.

“After the second meeting I knew I was convinced,” he said. “It was up to me to convince her.”

Mabel says dating wasn’t all that different back then. They went out for movies and dinner, but only saw each other on the weekends. Within 9 months, they decided to go to the altar in March of 1939.

“We didn’t have money to travel or anything you know but we got married anyway,” Mabel said.

Roy says the secret over the years is not getting into fights.

“Sometimes she was put out or I was put out but we never really did argue,” Roy said.

And being able to just sit in silence and enjoy each other’s company.

“It’s hard to describe it was just natural being with her,” he said.

“It’s been all good so I can’t hardly say one thing or another,” Mabel said.

And this Valentine’s Day just say it marks just another sweet holiday in their decades of marriage.

The two have one son that they adopted. Mabel just turned 103 and Roy turns 102 in May. They live together at the Northwood Pines Assisted Living.