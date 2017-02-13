Duo facing drug charges in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop early Monday morning.

22-year-old Christopher Rickerl of Austin and 30-year-old Sylvia Cramer of St. Paul were taken into custody after the vehicle they were riding in was stopped around 1:50 am in the 100 block of 4th Street NE in Austin. The driver allegedly consented to a search, which police say led to the discovery of needles and over two grams of methamphetamine in Rickerl and Cramer’s possession.

The two are being held in the Mower County Jail pending formal charges.

The driver was not arrested.