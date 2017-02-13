Duo facing drug charges in Austin

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
austin-police

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop early Monday morning.

22-year-old Christopher Rickerl of Austin and 30-year-old Sylvia Cramer of St. Paul were taken into custody after the vehicle they were riding in was stopped around 1:50 am in the 100 block of 4th Street NE in Austin.  The driver allegedly consented to a search, which police say led to the discovery of needles and over two grams of methamphetamine in Rickerl and Cramer’s possession.

The two are being held in the Mower County Jail pending formal charges.

The driver was not arrested.

Christopher Rickerl
Christopher Rickerl
Sylvia Cramer
Sylvia Cramer

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s