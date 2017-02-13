Franklin County No Longer a Sanctuary City

HAMPTON, Iowa – In 2014, The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office put a “Sanctuary City” policy in place.

It meant that deputies could not question a person about their immigration status, but now that a new sheriff has been elected, that policy is changing.

Sheriff Linn Larson believes 18 to 20 percent of Franklin County’s population is immigrants. Larson says he didn’t feel comfortable taking an oath as the Sheriff if the county wasn’t willing to work with U.S. immigration and customs enforcement.

That’s why he decided to change the sheriff’s office’s “Sanctuary City” policy. Now, if an individual gets arrested for a crime and ends up at the sheriff’s office, deputies can call federal immigration authorities to see if the suspect is living in the U.S. illegally or has stayed past their visa.

Sheriff Larson says since the policy change, one man arrested for suspicion of drunk driving was reported and his immigration status is being investigated. Larson says since making the change, people have come to him with concerns, especially when it concerns racial profiling.

“It’s difficult; honestly, it’s always a concern that we want to make sure we don’t have any profiling. It’s also a concern that if an individual is in our facility that their not held any longer than the court allows. Immigration has made very nice changes in their policies to ensure that the timeliness of a release of an individual is held to,” Larson said.

Larson is hosting a public forum at Hampton-Dumont High School Monday night at 6:30.