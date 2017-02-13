Hancock County man enters Alford plea for kidnapping

Randy Dann
GARNER, Iowa – A man accused of kidnapping and abusing a woman is entering an Alford plea.

45-year-old Randy Lee Dann of Corwith entered that plea Monday in Hancock County District Court.  In return, the prosecution has agreed to reduce the charges against him from 1st degree kidnapping and domestic abuse assault to 3rd degree kidnapping.

Dann was arrested on October 11, 2016 after authorities say he tied up a woman and beat her for several hours.  An Alford plea means that Dann does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial and will accept sentencing.

According to court documents, the prosecution will recommend 10 years in prison as part of the plea agreement.

