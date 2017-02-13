Heart Health Month: How to prevent heart disease

KIMT News 3 – February is heart health month and every Monday this month we’re bringing you tips to keep your heart in top shape.

Dr. Denisa Hagau says that winter time in our area can make it hard to get out and be active and sometimes exercising in your own home can be difficult, but to prevent heart disease you have to kick your body into gear.

“We recommend 30 minutes for five times a week for moderate exercise,” she says. “This is brisk walking five times a week.”

She says maintaining heart health means eating the right foods so stay away from processed foods and count those carbs.

When shopping for meats she says to go lean and avoid fatty and red meat.

“it takes three months to form a habit, it’s not just I do it today and I’m done I did a healthy diet, no, it takes three months to get into the habit and once you do that it’s a lifestyle change.”

That’s three months of also making sure you eat fruits and veggies and visit with your primary doctor who may tell you this.

“Losing weight, even 5-10 pounds can decrease your blood pressure,” says Hagau. “So that means if you don’t have that much strain on your arteries and overtime you prevent further worsening of your cardiovascular disease.”

And if you have a family history of heart disease or heart attack, she says screening your cholesterol is a must even if you are not overweight.

“You need to make sure you don’t have what is called familial hyper cholesterolemia meaning your cholesterol level is high despite you being thin.”