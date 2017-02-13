Help needed at Cerro Gordo Co. Free Health Care Clinic

MASON CITY, Iowa- If you don’t have medical insurance or are underinsured, it can be difficult to get in for a doctor visit.

Cerro Gordo County Free Health Care Clinic allows patients to get seen by a doctor for a wide variety of reasons at no cost. Medication can also be provided on the spot.

The clinic is working to make sure medical care is available for people in need in Cerro Gordo County, but the clinic needs a little more help from those in the medical field. Right now, they only have a few doctors willing to volunteer.

Cerro Gordo County Free Health Care Clinic medical director Dr. Amy Tesar said volunteering on a Saturday session is much different than a typical work day. “Because it’s one of the most purest forms of providing medical care, I don’t have to worry about an electronic medical system, medical billing, all the things that make it sometimes hard to practice medicine.”

Dr. Tesar said if the clinic had more providers in a rotation, the goal is to only have doctors volunteer a few times a year. An increase in doctors could help increase the number of people receiving medical care. In 2013, the free clinic saw more than 1,000 patients, which dropped to nearly 200 in 2016.

“We’ve seen the numbers from really decline in the past years, I don’t know if that’s from Affordable Care Act, which means they’re getting on insurance, which is a great thing on that aspect, but since we have a decrease in the amount of physicians here, we really haven’t marketed it that much,” said Dr. Patrick Trenary.

Dr. Trenary said the team hasn’t marketed the clinic a lot because there’s not a large enough staff to handle an increase in patient walk-ins.

The free clinic is open the second and fourth Saturday of the month in Mason City. The team hopes to be open every Saturday once they have a full staff.