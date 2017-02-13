Kasson man hit by pickup truck

KASSON, Minn. – A truck/pedestrian collision injured one person Sunday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 34-year-old Nicholas Lee Schmitz of Albert Lea was driving east on Main Street in Kasson, then turned south onto Highway 57 and struck 33-year-old Brian Kelly Hanson of Kasson.  Hanson was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Schmitz and a passenger were unharmed.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Kasson Police Department, Dodge Center Ambulance and Kasson 1st responders all assisted at the scene.  This accident happened around 7:18 pm.

