Minnesota prison for Wisconsin man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Methamphetamine is sending a former Wisconsin man to Minnesota state prison.

23-year-old Jose Noe Aguilera, originally from Baraboo, WI, was sentenced Monday in Olmsted County District Court to 65 months behind bars, with credit for 178 days already served. He pleaded guilty to 1st degree sale of drugs for an August 2016 incident where he was arrested in a Rochester hotel room with two pounds of meth.

22-year-old Adrian Terrones of San Pedro, California was arrested with Aguilera. He is pleading not guilty to 1st degree sale and 1st degree possession of drugs and is set to stand trial on February 27.

Charges against Aguilera were also dismissed Monday for an April 2016 incident where he was found in a car with 112 grams of marijuana and 311 grams of meth. The driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Brandon Villagrana Urista of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 1st degree possession of meth and will be sentenced on March 20.