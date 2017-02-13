More cases of hepatitis C detected in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Department of Public Health says far more Iowans are testing positive for hepatitis C…and that’s a good thing.

The first report on hepatitis C infection in the state shows the number of diagnoses rose from 754 in 2000 to 2,235 in 2015. The number of people between the ages of 18 and 30 who tested positive for the disease has more than quadrupled since 2009.

But according to Randy Mayer, Chief of the IDPH Bureau of HIV, STD and Hepatitis, that’s actually a sign of progress.

“These data indicate that Iowans are getting tested and referred to treatment by their medical providers,” says Mayer. “Everyone born between 1945 and 1965 and anyone who has ever injected non-prescription drugs, even once, should be tested for hepatitis C.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most people with hepatitis C show no symptoms and are never tested.

63% of the positive tests in the report were in Iowans between the ages of 45 and 62 and over 55% of Iowans between 18 and 64 with hepatitis C lived in Polk, Linn, Scott, Woodbury, Pottawattamie and Black Hawk counties.

To see the Epidemiological Profile of Hepatitis C in Iowa, click here.