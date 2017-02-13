New Respiratory Program

CRESCO, Iowa – Whether you suffer from asthma, COPD or just have shortness of breath, there is a new clinic in our area that can help.

Regional Health Services of Howard County in Cresco opened its new Respiratory Care Department and Cardiopulmonary Services last month.

There are a number of services they can provide including pulmonary rehabilitation, coaching on breathing techniques to help treat your condition and at-home sleep tests.

“We have an at home sleep test and it wraps around your chest and it has an apnea link and that is going to help you with your oxygen and tracking your snores,” says Rebecca Gardner, Respiratory Care Supervisor.

The respiratory care department currently has five patients.

If you’d like to schedule an appointment you may contact the Pulmonary Serviced Department at Regional Health Services, call 563-547-6692 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.