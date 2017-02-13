Oakland Education Center hosts open house

AUSTIN, Minn.- Two southern Minnesota school districts have officially come together to start a separate co-op for special education students. The public is getting an inside look tonight.

“I think the community in Austin is excited to see and also the Albert Lea community is excited too,” said Heidi Venem, Special Education Supervisor at Oakland Education Center. “They haven’t been here to see how the progress has gone along so giving them an opportunity to come over and for their families to come and see the building that their students will be sent to is great.”

“It’s great and it’s definitely an amazing addition to Austin,” said Brenda Landherr of Austin, MN. “I think it’s needed.”

Oakland Education Center is for students both in the Albert Lea and Austin school districts who suffer from emotional behavioral disorders. The districts are joining forces to better provide for the students’ unique needs.

Their goal is to make learning a positive experience for every child.

“I think it’s just seeing the students here their wide eyes and they’re excited about seeing even the windows,” said Venem. “We are still trying to work out some of the process, but just seeing the students have a home for them that it’s their school and they feel good about it.”

The cost of the building was $200,000 and both of the school districts split it.