Oakland Education Center hosts open house

HANNA FUNK By Published: Updated:
oakland education center-5-6

AUSTIN, Minn.- Two southern Minnesota school districts have officially come together to start a separate co-op for special education students. The public is getting an inside look tonight.

“I think the community in Austin is excited to see and also the Albert Lea community is excited too,” said Heidi Venem, Special Education Supervisor at Oakland Education Center. “They haven’t been here to see how the progress has gone along so giving them an opportunity to come over and for their families to come and see the building that their students will be sent to is great.”

“It’s great and it’s definitely an amazing addition to Austin,” said Brenda Landherr of Austin, MN. “I think it’s needed.”

Oakland Education Center is for students both in the Albert Lea and Austin school districts who suffer from emotional behavioral disorders. The districts are joining forces to better provide for the students’ unique needs.

Their goal is to make learning a positive experience for every child.

“I think it’s just seeing the students here their wide eyes and they’re excited about seeing even the windows,” said Venem. “We are still trying to work out some of the process, but just seeing the students have a home for them that it’s their school and they feel good about it.”

The cost of the building was $200,000 and both of the school districts split it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s