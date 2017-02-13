RCTC students learn something not in a textbook

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s typical for college students to be buried in their textbooks but on Monday some in our area got a chance to learn a different lesson.

The newly formed Civility Committee at Rochester Community and Technical College gained support from students on Monday. Not only were the kids given some free popcorn but they also had a chance to write down what civility issues are important to them. Those issues will be gathered and then put in a forum which will be held in the next couple of months.