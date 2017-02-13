Rochester man arrested for drugs

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A tip from U.S. Postal Inspectors lands a Rochester man behind bars.

The Postal Service notified Rochester police that an address was receiving packages from Colorado that may contain drugs. Officers executed a search warrant Friday afternoon at 1911 Viking Drive NW, #9 and arrested 30-year-old David Baca.

Police say they found about 50 grams of marijuana packaged for sale. Baca also allegedly advertised marijuana for sale on Facebook.

He is charged with 5th degree sale of drugs.