Rochester man buys car with marijuana hidden inside

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who recently bought a new car got a lot more than he bargained for.

On Saturday morning, the Rochester Police Department says it was notified by St. Paul police about 2017 Ford Fusions brought up from Mexico by train that were suspected of having marijuana inside.

These vehicles have apparently been dispersed over the Midwest and one of them was traced to a Rochester dealership, where it was discovered the car had been sold to an 87-year-old man. When he brought the car back for an inspection, police found 50 pounds of marijuana hidden where the spare tire should be.