Rochester police are looking for two home invaders

Rochester police

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a home invasion and assault.

It reportedly took place around 1:15 am Sunday in the 200 block of 11th Avenue SE, Rochester.  A 36-year-old male who was visiting the residence says at least two male attackers got inside the home and hit him in the head, arm and back with an aluminum baseball bat.

The attackers are described as a white male in his 30s, about 5’8’’ and 200 pounds with a beard and wearing a stocking cap and a white male in his 30s, roughly 5’6’’ and 170 pounds wearing all black with a ski mask.

The suspects allegedly left the scene after the attack in a white Pontiac Grand Am.

The alleged victim says he does not know why he was attacked.

