Rollover injures three from Rochester

CANNON FALLS, Minn. – A one-vehicle accident in Goodhue County has hurt three people.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 46-year-old Abdirahman Omer Muse of Rochester was driving north on Highway 52, south of Cannon Falls, when he lost control and rolled over in the east ditch.

Muse and two passengers who are also from Rochester, 36-year-old Abdilqadir Omer Muse and 38-year-old Ahmednor Omer Muse, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

This rollover occurred around 7:30 am Monday. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.