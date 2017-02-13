Seven injured, one critically, after Mitchell County collision

MCINTIRE, Iowa – One person is severely injured and six others are hurt after a car collided with an Amish carriage in Mitchell County.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:40 pm Sunday on County Road A-23, about 2 miles west of McIntire. The Amish carriage was struck from behind by the car driven by 34-year-old Marshall Peters of Toeterville.

The driver of the carriage, 47-year-old Ura Petersheim of rural McIntire, was airlifted from the scene by the Mayo One helicopter. His condition was critical at the time of the flight.

Six other people in the carriage were transported to the Mitchell County Regional Hospital in Osage.

This crash is under investigation.

The Iowa State Patrol, Howard County Sheriff’s Office, St. Ansgar First Responders, Riceville Ambulance Service and Osage Ambulance Service all assisted at the scene.