Street names will change Tuesday at RCTC

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Some street names are being changed on the campus of Rochester Community and Technical College.

UCR Parkway between the Heintz Center and the main campus is becoming College Parkway SE.

UCR Drive SE, which connect College View Road and Highway 14, will be College Drive SE.

UCR Place SE between the Sports Center and the stadium has been renamed Stadium View Place SE.

RCTS says these changes take effect Tuesday and have been done to match city and county guidelines and conform to the school’s new brand.