Suspect sought in alleged handgun threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are looking for a man who allegedly threatened a teenager with a gun.

A 17-year-old male from Byron says he was visiting someone on Circle Court SW in Rochester on Saturday. He says another friend left and squealed his tires as he drove away. When the 17-year-old tried to drive away around 3:30 am, he says he was stopped at the intersection with Willow Ridge Drive SW by a white male with black hair.

The man allegedly took out a handgun and pointed it at the teen’s head, asked for his name and said he would kill the 17-year-old if he called police. The man also allegedly took the clip out of the gun and showed the teen the bullets to prove it was real.

The man was described as having a red-headed female with him.