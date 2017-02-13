Valentine’s Day Prep and Chaos for Local Florists

MASON CITY, Iowa – Ready or not, the day area florists have prepped for is here. Tuesday is Valentine’s Day. A popular way to show your love for someone is through beautiful flowers, but those flowers don’t just arrange themselves. Wilma Romig is the Floral Manager at Hy-Vee West in Mason City. It isn’t her first rodeo, she has been working Valentine’s Day in flower departments for decades, so she knows what it takes to prepare for a flower shop’s biggest day. Romig says she and her staff work 60-70 hour weeks leading up to V-Day arranging bouquets, setting up displays and ordering all the blooms. As far as how much people spend, she says they do not skimp in this department.

“I would say the average is probably $50-$100 just on flowers. Then we are going to put balloons and cards and chocolates with it so it can mount right up there,” says Romig.

According to the National Retail Federation, 2 billion dollars will be spent on this holiday nationwide.