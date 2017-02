ROCHESTER, Minn. – A water main break is detouring public buses.

Rochester Public Transit says the break Monday afternoon on 2nd Street NW is causing Route 8 to detour onto Manor Woods Drive NW, then to 1st PL. NW to 37th Avenue NW and to 1st Street NW.

Emergency repair work will close 2nd Street NW in front of address 3703 to all traffic and the closure will remain until the water main is fixed and the roadway repaired.