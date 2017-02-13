What is a code red?

MASON CITY, Iowa – A situation unfolded over the weekend that prompted police to declare a “code red” in Mason City. While it may sound like a scary scenario, law enforcement uses the system for several different situations. The police department used the code red situation to keep citizens living in the neighborhoods around 1400 N Carolina Pl. in their homes. Police were dealing with a woman who had allegedly shot a gun off outside her home.

The code red system is a program designed to notify local residents in case of an emergency. In Saturday night’s case, dispatchers sent out a message to those in the area telling them to shelter in place until the situation was handled.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says the notifications are a way for law enforcement to get into contact with people when time is of the essence.

“Most people don’t have home telephones anymore and those kinds of things so we can get it to them on their cell phone, we can get it to them in an email address, text message those kinds of things,” he said. “So it’s really a good way for us to communicate about developing incidents that we may be uncertain about to at least put the precautionary warning out to people about what’s happening in their neighborhood.”

Brinkely says the system is also used to inform the public about other emergencies like missing persons, power outages and flooding.

If you would like to sign up for the code red system, you can sign up at this link: https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/8806FCCA81D7.