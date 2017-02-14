Arsonist turned away by Iowa Supreme Court

Related Coverage Mason City arsonist gets a partial legal victory

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Supreme Court said Tuesday it will not review the case of a Mason City arsonist.

25-year-old Ethan Miller won a partial victory in the state Court of Appeals when he got one of the charges against him reduced from 1st degree burglary to 2nd degree burglary, but his conviction on 1st degree arson and 2nd degree theft was upheld.

Miller was found guilty of setting fire to the Subway store on South Illinois Avenue in Mason City on December 29, 2014 and stealing approximately $1,700 from the store safe.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison and having to be resentenced on 2nd degree burglary instead of 1st is not expected to change that. He is currently being held in the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.