Challenging the stigmas related to kindness

ROCHESTER, Minn. – By mid-February, it’s probably safe to say that most people have given up on their New Year’s Resolutions. It can be hard to commit to them for a month, let alone several years. But that’s exactly what one Rochester woman has done.

In 2012, Danielle Teal made a resolution to commit an act of kindness every single day for a year. Not only did she accomplish that goal, she has continued to do a “Random Act of Kindness” every day for 1,871 consecutive days.

On Tuesday, she shared her experience over the past five years with a group at University of Minnesota Rochester with a presentation called “The Strength of Kindness: Boldly Challenging its Stigmas.”

Through her journey, Teal created the Rochester “Random Acts of Kindness Group” which is a resource for “RAK” ideas. She’s also been very public about her efforts and often shares her RAK stories on social media. But in doing so, Teal discovered there are stigmas attached to kindness, including the belief that an act of kindness is only genuine if it’s done anonymously.

”That’s what I’m challenging,” Teal explains. [It’s] fine if someone wants to do it anonymously, but if someone wants to share about it publicly; in the end a kind act occurred and that’s the end result.”

She says it’s been challenging fighting that and other stigmas, like kindness = weakness, but says in the end it’s been worthwhile.

“Because you see the impact of what those kind acts do and it’s never about one person, in the end it’s the kind act and that’s what creates a ripple effect and that’s what motivates and inspires people.”

Teal’s presentation was apart of UMR’s free speaker series called UMR Connects.