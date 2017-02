MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of assaulting another man at a Clear Lake bar is pleading not guilty.

56-year-old Bruce Otto Bonorden of Clear Lake is charged with willful injury causing serious injury for an allegedly attack at Bikerz on January 15. He allegedly pushed another man down a flight of stairs, then kicked and hit him in the head and face.

Clear Lake police say the alleged victim had to be hospitalized for three days.

Bonorden is now due to stand trial on April 4.